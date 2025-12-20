Capitals bring holiday cheer to MedStar Georgetown Hospital Child Life Center

WASHINGTON – Ornaments were colored with markers. Gingerbread houses were built, decorated with candy and icing -- and later eaten.

And there was plenty of laughter.

That was the main purpose of the Washington Capitals’ trip to the Child Life Center at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital on Friday. Forwards Connor McMichael and Brandon Duhaime and defensemen John Carlson and Trevor van Riemsdyk brought plenty of cheer with them during the Capitals’ annual holiday visit with pediatric illnesses and their families.

“Just seeing all the smiles, I think that’s what it’s all about,” McMichael said. “Hopefully, get them to forget about all the things they’re going through and spending Christmas in the hospital. Any little thing we can do is going to be huge for them.”

The Capitals also dressed for the occasion. McMichael and Carlson wore Santa Claus sweaters and hats, van Riemdsyk wore an elf suit and Duhaime donned a reindeer costume. All four started out sitting down with outpatients in the pediatric oncology clinic in the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center before Carlson and van Riemsdyk went upstairs to visit with inpatients in their rooms.