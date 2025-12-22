Star Wears: Penguins award steel worker helmet to player of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts team will highlight each NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.
Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Item: Steel worker helmet
Origin Story: In previous seasons, the Penguins have also given out helmets. Last season they used a black and gold motorcycle helmet and the season before they gave out a retro style hockey helmet so we are sensing a theme here.