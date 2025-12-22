Star Wears: Penguins award steel worker helmet to player of game

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): It’s a natural fit for Pittsburgh, known as the Steel City. It earned that nicknamed when it was the heart of America’s steel industry, producing a massive percentage of the nation’s metal and leading to the building of crucial infrastructure across the land.

Fun Fact: While the steel industry has tapered off in recent years, Pittsburgh has reinvented itself to become a leader in AI and robotics, specifically in self-driving vehicles.

Quotable: While the helmet almost always goes to a Penguins player, earlier this season the team presented it to a Minnesota Wild fan. Weston Paszkiewicz, a 10-year-old luekemia patient who signed a one-day contract with the Wild through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, got to hang out in the Penguins and had his photo taken with the team. “I just want to say thank you for taking a minute to make him feel special and include him and the hockey community has been amazing,” Weston’s dad said to the Penguins.