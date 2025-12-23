Dunne surprises sister with special video message before playing on same ice

The Dunne siblings were all over the Prudential Center ice on Sunday.

Josh Dunne surprised his sister, New York Sirens defenseman Jincy Roese, with a special video message before the two both played games at the arena in New Jersey.

On Sunday afternoon, Roese and the Sirens played the Toronto Sceptres at Prudential Center, their home arena. That evening, Dunne and the Sabres faced off against the New Jersey Devils.

In a video posted by the Sirens, Roese watched the message from her brother while sporting his Sabres jersey.