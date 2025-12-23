Dunne surprises sister with special video message before playing on same ice

Sabres forward, Sirens defenseman both had games at Prudential Center

Jincy Josh Dunne video

© New York Sirens

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Dunne siblings were all over the Prudential Center ice on Sunday.

Josh Dunne surprised his sister, New York Sirens defenseman Jincy Roese, with a special video message before the two both played games at the arena in New Jersey.

On Sunday afternoon, Roese and the Sirens played the Toronto Sceptres at Prudential Center, their home arena. That evening, Dunne and the Sabres faced off against the New Jersey Devils.

In a video posted by the Sirens, Roese watched the message from her brother while sporting his Sabres jersey.

“I think it’s a pretty cool full circle moment for us to be playing on the same ice surface here,” Dunne said in the video. “Just makes me think back to our days growing up, playing roller hockey together and even some ice hockey together all the way up to what, 15?

“Just wanted to say good luck today, so proud of you. You’ve had an awesome journey to get to where you are and you’ve worked so hard. Just enjoy it all…”

After the video, Roese called Dunne “such a good brother” and revealed he sent her a nice text message too.

This isn’t the first time the Sabres forward has showed support for his sisters. In November, Dunne rocked a “Rivalry Series” T-shirt before his sister, Joy, and the United States women’s hockey team faced off against the Canadian women’s hockey team.

