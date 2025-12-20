Penguins' Letang plays Santa Claus to kids at CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

It may not have been Kris Kringle, but this Kris was close enough.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang played the role of a very large, very important Santa Claus on Friday afternoon in his hometown of Montreal, the day before his team plays the Montreal Canadiens Saturday at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET, TVAS, CITY, SNE, SN-PIT).

Letang brought plenty of holiday cheer to the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation by personally delivering $10,000 worth of toys, comfort items, and essential supplies from an Amazon.ca wish list created by the charity.