Penguins' Letang plays Santa Claus to kids at CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

Veteran defenseman delivers $10k of goods to kids in hometown of Montreal

letang-2_720
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

It may not have been Kris Kringle, but this Kris was close enough.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang played the role of a very large, very important Santa Claus on Friday afternoon in his hometown of Montreal, the day before his team plays the Montreal Canadiens Saturday at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET, TVAS, CITY, SNE, SN-PIT).

Letang brought plenty of holiday cheer to the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation by personally delivering $10,000 worth of toys, comfort items, and essential supplies from an Amazon.ca wish list created by the charity.

letang-1_720

A longtime supporter of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, Letang arrived at the hospital in a delivery vehicle filled with items donated by Amazon, helping families cared for at CHU Sainte-Justine to celebrate the holiday season.

During his visit, the three-time Stanley Cup champion also took time to thank and encourage the hospital’s staff, volunteers and Foundation team for their dedication and hard work.

Letang had brought the Stanley Cup to Sainte-Justine in 2017, sharing the trophy with children during a magical visit.

