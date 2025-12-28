104-year-old WWII veteran rocks US national anthem

At 104 years old, Staff Sergeant Dominick Critelli is staying sharp.

The World War II veteran performed the national anthem at UBS Arena on Saturday, before the New York Islanders matchup against the New York Rangers.

Critelli (born in 1921) nailed the rendition on his saxophone as Islanders and Rangers fans alike sang in harmony.

After Critelli finished up his performance – hanging onto the last note extra long – the crowd began chanting “USA!” for the military vet.

He saluted his fans before making his way off the ice.

Critelli spent 151 days in combat during World War II, surviving the Battle of the Bulge and flying behind enemy lines to provide isolated American troops with much-needed supplies.

For his service, he’s earned the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, the American Theater Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal.