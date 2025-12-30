Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron rocks Canadiens sweater to ‘Monday Night Football’

Atlanta lineman reps hometown NHL team before primetime football matchup

Matthew Bergeron rocks Canadiens sweater

© Atlanta Falcons

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Atlanta Falcons lineman Matthew Bergeron gave a shoutout to his hometown NHL team on Monday.

Bergeron rocked a Montreal Canadiens jersey to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to his “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bergeron was born in Quebec before moving to the United States to play college football at Syracuse University. He was drafted by the Falcons in 2023.

He is the first NFL draftee out of his hometown of Victoriaville, Quebec and was the highest draft pick from Syracuse since 2013.

Short Shifts

Short Shifts Year in Review 2025: Top moments from around the NHL

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh hears ‘MVP’ chants at Kraken game

NHL BINGO gives fans opportunity to play along at 2026 Winter Classic

Packers’ Watson, Van Ness rock Lightning, Canadiens jerseys at Lambeau Field

104-year-old WWII veteran rocks US national anthem

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

NHL teams spread holiday cheer before Christmas break

Dunne surprises sister with special video message before playing on same ice

'Road To The Winter Classic' Episode 3 highlights Christmas in Florida

Flyers players bring puppies to arena for pregame arrivals

Star Wears: Penguins award steel worker helmet to player of game

Lemieux congratulates Crosby on Penguins points record

Penguins' Letang plays Santa Claus to kids at CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

Capitals bring holiday cheer to MedStar Georgetown Hospital Child Life Center

Kadri makes pair of $50K donations to food banks in London, Calgary

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 19

Ernie Clement bangs pregame drum before Sabres game

'Road To The Winter Classic' Episode 2 follows Tkachuk, Rempe, Trocheck