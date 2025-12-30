Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron rocks Canadiens sweater to ‘Monday Night Football’

Atlanta Falcons lineman Matthew Bergeron gave a shoutout to his hometown NHL team on Monday.
Bergeron rocked a Montreal Canadiens jersey to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to his “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Atlanta lineman reps hometown NHL team before primetime football matchup
© Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons lineman Matthew Bergeron gave a shoutout to his hometown NHL team on Monday.
Bergeron rocked a Montreal Canadiens jersey to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to his “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Bergeron was born in Quebec before moving to the United States to play college football at Syracuse University. He was drafted by the Falcons in 2023.
He is the first NFL draftee out of his hometown of Victoriaville, Quebec and was the highest draft pick from Syracuse since 2013.