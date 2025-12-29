Mariners’ Cal Raleigh hears ‘MVP’ chants at Kraken game

Seattle superstar, MLB home run champion, gets raucous ovation from fans at Climate Pledge Arena

Cal Raleigh at Kraken game

© Seattle Kraken

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Seattle made it clear who they think should’ve won the American League MVP award this past MLB season.

Kraken fans serenaded Seattle Mariners superstar catcher Cal Raleigh with an “MVP” chant during the Kraken’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Raleigh – who led the MLB in homeruns with a whopping 60 round-trippers – finished a close second in the AL MVP voting race, right behind the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

The 29-year-old was rocking a Kraken hat at the game, which he showed off when he was introduced on the big board. His girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, was with him at the game wearing a Kraken sweater.

After he was shown on the big screen, Kraken fans gave Raleigh a standing ovation, and let him know who is their MVP.

Raleigh led the Mariners to one of the best seasons in franchise history, finishing 90-72 in the regular season, winning the AL West division, and coming one win away from the franchise’s first World Series berth.

The Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers in the American League Division Series, before falling to the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games in the American League Championship Series.

Raleigh showed his support for the Kraken just before the team’s playoff push, rocking the Kraken’s glow-in-the-dark alternate sweater back in September.

Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor also supported the Kraken during the team’s postseason appearance, wearing the jersey during the Mariners’ celebrations after clinching the ALDS win.

Related Content

Kraken show love for Mariners, who are single win away from 1st World Series berth

Kraken send new alternate jerseys to Seattle Mariners players

MLB’s Naylor rocks Kraken jersey during Mariners' postgame celebration

Short Shifts

Short Shifts Year in Review 2025: Top moments from around the NHL

NHL BINGO gives fans opportunity to play along at 2026 Winter Classic

Packers’ Watson, Van Ness rock Lightning, Canadiens jerseys at Lambeau Field

104-year-old WWII veteran rocks US national anthem

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

NHL teams spread holiday cheer before Christmas break

Dunne surprises sister with special video message before playing on same ice

'Road To The Winter Classic' Episode 3 highlights Christmas in Florida

Flyers players bring puppies to arena for pregame arrivals

Star Wears: Penguins award steel worker helmet to player of game

Lemieux congratulates Crosby on Penguins points record

Penguins' Letang plays Santa Claus to kids at CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

Capitals bring holiday cheer to MedStar Georgetown Hospital Child Life Center

Kadri makes pair of $50K donations to food banks in London, Calgary

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 19

Ernie Clement bangs pregame drum before Sabres game

'Road To The Winter Classic' Episode 2 follows Tkachuk, Rempe, Trocheck

49ers read starting lineup, cheer on Sharks at SAP Center 