Mariners’ Cal Raleigh hears ‘MVP’ chants at Kraken game

Seattle made it clear who they think should’ve won the American League MVP award this past MLB season.

Kraken fans serenaded Seattle Mariners superstar catcher Cal Raleigh with an “MVP” chant during the Kraken’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Raleigh – who led the MLB in homeruns with a whopping 60 round-trippers – finished a close second in the AL MVP voting race, right behind the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

The 29-year-old was rocking a Kraken hat at the game, which he showed off when he was introduced on the big board. His girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, was with him at the game wearing a Kraken sweater.