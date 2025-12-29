NHL BINGO gives fans opportunity to play along at 2026 Winter Classic

League unveils interactive game for fans during marquee outdoor event in Florida

WC Bingo
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL is unveiling its latest iteration of the NHL BINGO board game for fans ahead of the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

The interactive game gives fans a chance to play along with all the action on the ice when the Florida Panthers host the New York Rangers at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2 (8 p.m. ET; HBO Max, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

During NHL BINGO, fans will see their BINGO tiles activate based on different events that happen throughout the game. For every line that’s completed on the board, the fan will get an entry into a random draw for a prize.

The grand prize includes a $1,000 gift card to the NHL Shop.

“Winter Classic BINGO offers a dynamic, interactive way to stay connected to the outdoor action, whether you’re in the stadium or at home,” said the NHL fan engagement team in a statement. “Every time something on your board happens, your tiles pop to life in real time. Suddenly you’re not just watching, you’re in on it!”

Registration for the BINGO cards begins on December 30 at 10 a.m. ET and runs until the end of the second period of the Winter Classic game.

You can register for a board at NHL.com/BINGO or at the NHL GameZone webpage.

