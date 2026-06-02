Jarvis' traveling party follows Hurricanes forward to Stanley Cup Final

"Those guys are family," the 24-year-old Winnipeg native said after the morning skate. "Those guys are as close to brothers as I'll ever get, so it's incredible to have people like that in my life and guys that are willing to drop everything and travel to come support me."

Jarvis' friends drove 30 hours from Winnipeg to Boston to watch him play in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against the United States last season and have made a few trips to Hurricanes games, including to be the "siren sounders" that revved up the crowd before Carolina hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

The Hurricanes immediately fell behind 2-0 in that game, so Jarvis was worried briefly that they wouldn't be invited back. Carolina rallied to win 3-2 in overtime, though, with Jarvis scoring the tying goal in the third period.

That was Jarvis' first goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after going without one in his first five games, so he considers them to be good luck charms despite the Hurricanes' shaky start in that game.

"They scared me, for sure," said Jarvis, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 13 playoff games. "I think they definitely are good luck, though. It's awesome when they can come and support me."

Jarvis' teammates have gotten used to seeing his buddies around and appreciate the energy they bring.

"They have a good time, that's for sure," linemate Sebastian Aho said.

They are similar in that way to Jarvis.