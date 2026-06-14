Brind'Amour jokes with reporter, says 'I love that question' at press conference

LAS VEGAS – Rod Brind’Amour was in a playful mood on Saturday, one day before his Carolina Hurricanes try to win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 of the Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Asked during his media availability if he’s answering texts from former players and teammates during the Cup Final, Brind’Amour said, “It depends who you are.”

He followed it up with, “And I love that question, by the way.”

It took a second, but the assembled media then broke into laughter realizing Brind’Amour was addressing the same reporter who got a different sort of response from a question to Vegas Golden Knights coach John Tortorella after Game 5 on Thursday.

On that night, after a 4-2 loss, the reporter, Jonny Lazarus from Daily Faceoff, asked Tortorella if he had considered pulling goalie Carter Hart and going with backup Adin Hill in the third period.

“Oh Christ, that could be the stupidest question I’ve ever heard,” Tortorella said.