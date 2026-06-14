Brind'Amour jokes with reporter, says 'I love that question' at press conference

Ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final, Hurricanes coach keeping it light, loose

Brindamour love question

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LAS VEGAS – Rod Brind’Amour was in a playful mood on Saturday, one day before his Carolina Hurricanes try to win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 of the Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. 

Asked during his media availability if he’s answering texts from former players and teammates during the Cup Final, Brind’Amour said, “It depends who you are.”

He followed it up with, “And I love that question, by the way.”

It took a second, but the assembled media then broke into laughter realizing  Brind’Amour was addressing the same reporter who got a different sort of response from a question to Vegas Golden Knights coach John Tortorella after Game 5 on Thursday. 

On that night, after a 4-2 loss, the reporter, Jonny Lazarus from Daily Faceoff, asked Tortorella if he had considered pulling goalie Carter Hart and going with backup Adin Hill in the third period. 

“Oh Christ, that could be the stupidest question I’ve ever heard,” Tortorella said.

That’s not the only joke Brind’Amour told to the press on Saturday.

Earlier in his question-and-answer session, he made a joke that didn’t land right away.

When discussing coaches who have motivated him during his playing career, Brind’Amour mentioned Larry McKenzie, his high school coach at Athol Murray College of Notre Dame, a boarding school in Saskatchewan, Canada. 

Brind’Amour then said he tried to follow his example, because McKenzie was “honest, fair and super-intelligent.”

Brind’Amour then said, “That was kind of a joke.”

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