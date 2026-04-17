Playoff arenas have unique features for fans

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Saturday and the arenas of the 16 teams that qualified will be loaded with fans over the coming weeks.

The Utah Mammoth, in their second season in the NHL, have made the playoffs for the first time. A few others are back after many years out of the postseason.

The Buffalo Sabres haven't hosted a playoff game since 2011 while the Anaheim Ducks have waited since 2018 for the postseason to return to Honda Center.

The Philadelphia Flyers qualified for the first time since 2019-20, but those games were played in Toronto due to COVID-19 restrictions, so this will be the first time the Flyers host a playoff game since 2017-18.

The Pittsburgh Penguins return after missing the playoffs the past three seasons and the Boston Bruins are back after not qualifying last season.

In addition to the excitement the playoffs bring, each arena has something unique that will make the games more special.

NHL.com is providing a look at the special features in or around the arena from each of the 16 teams who made the playoffs (in alphabetical order by team):

Anaheim Ducks

One of the first things guests might notice at Honda Center are the automobile-sized inflatable Ducks that glide above the crowd after warmups and then return to their perch just before teams retake the ice. The "Paint it Orange" theme remains visible throughout the arena, and a celebrity is often brought in to push the Take Flight button just before puck drop. Former defenseman Chris Pronger used his elbow to strike the button before a game earlier this month. Longtime season ticket holders will bang a large drum before the start of the second and third periods, getting the crowd to chant, ‘Let's Go Ducks' with each strike. The punk rock band The Offspring is also frequently seen and heard at Honda Center, and the Orange County locals often work in collaboration with the Ducks on special in-game events. -- Dan Arritt, NHL independent correspondent