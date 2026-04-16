Stars roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Roster has 7 players from 2020 Western Conference champions

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Dallas Stars (50-20-12) enter the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs after finishing second in the Central Division with 112 points.

The Stars have reached the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons, but lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, and the Edmonton Oilers in 2024 and 2025. They last reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, a six-game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Seven players from the 2020 team that went to the Cup Final are expected to play for the Stars in the 2026 playoffs.

Here is the 2026 Dallas Stars roster at a glance:

FORWARDS

Nathan Bastian (6-foot-4, 217 pounds), Kitchener, Ontario: Depth forward was signed as a free agent Aug. 9, 2025. The 28-year-old had seven points (six goals, one assist) in 36 games this season. He hasn't played since March 28 because of a hand injury.

Jamie Benn (6-3, 210), Victoria, British Columbia: Long-time Stars captain and third-line right wing has played his entire NHL career for the Stars after they selected him in the fifth round (No. 129) of the 2007 NHL Draft. The 36-year-old had 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer with 87 points in 2014-15.

Colin Blackwell (5-8, 181), North Andover, Massachusetts: The regular fourth-line forward has been with the Stars for two seasons since signing as a free agent July 2, 2024. The 33-year-old had 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 15 games this season. He has also played for the Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mavrik Bourque (5-11, 187), Plessisville, Quebec: The middle-six forward was selected by the Stars in the first round (No. 30) of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old finished his second full season with 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games, building on his rookie season when he had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 73 games.

DAL@TOR: Bourque earns first NHL hat trick with two in the 2nd and a goal in the 3rd

Michael Bunting (6-0, 186), Scarborough, Ontario: The likely top-nine forward was acquired by the Stars from the Predators on March 5 for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 30-year-old had two points (one goal, one assist) in 13 games after the trade.

Oskar Back (6-4, 207), Karlstad, Sweden: The fourth-line center was selected by the Stars in the third round (No. 75 pick) of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 26-year-old had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 72 games this season after he had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 73 games as a rookie last season.

Matt Duchene (5-11, 211), Haliburton, Ontario: Duchene has been a big part of the Stars' top-six forward group since signing as a free agent July 1, 2023. The 35-year-old had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 57 games this season. He had six points in each of the past two playoff runs and has 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 69 NHL playoff games for the Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Predators and Stars.

Adam Erne (6-1, 209), New Haven, Connecticut: The depth forward signed with the Stars as a free agent Oct. 7, 2025. The 30-year-old played 45 games this season and had eight points (six goals, two assists). He hasn't played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since getting in three games with the Lightning in 2019.

Radek Faksa (6-3, 216), Vitkov, Czechia: Faksa returned to the Stars as a free agent July 1, 2025, after being traded to the St. Louis Blues on July 2, 2024. The 36-year-old has played 10 of his 11 NHL seasons in Dallas. The Stars selected him with the No. 13 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. He was again a reliable two-way bottom-six forward before sustaining a lower-body injury playing for Team Czechia in the 2026 Winter Olympics. He returned and had 15 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 58 games this season.

Roope Hintz (6-3, 217), Nokia, Finland: The Stars hope to have their No. 1 center in the lineup for Game 1. He been out since sustaining a lower-body injury March 6. The 29-year-old, who Dallas selected in the second round (No. 49) of the 2015 NHL Draft, had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season. He won the bronze medal with Team Finland at the Olympics, finishing the tournament with four points (one goal, three assists) in six games.

DAL@DET: Hintz nets sizzling wrister for PPG

Justin Hryckowian (5-11, 198), L'Ile-Bizard, Quebec: The undrafted rookie forward signed with the Stars as a free agent March 20, 2024, after playing three seasons at Northeastern University. Hryckowian has been a mainstay in the top-nine forward group, most recently playing on the first line. He had 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 81 games this season.

Arttu Hyry (6-3, 211), Oulu, Finland: The undrafted bottom-six forward signed with the Stars as a free agent April 15, 2024. The 25-year-old played 20 games this season and had five points (three goals, two assists). He also played 27 games for Texas in the American Hockey League and had 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists).

Wyatt Johnston (6-1, 187), Toronto, Ontario: Johnston has been a mainstay at the top of the depth chart for four straight seasons since coming into the NHL as a 19-year-old in the 2022-23 season. Dallas selected him in the first round (No. 23) of the 2021 NHL Draft. For the fourth straight season, the 22-year-old set NHL personal highs across the board, finishing with 45 goals and 41 assists for 86 points in 82 games. He has never missed a game in four seasons. He led the League with 27 power play goals.

Mikko Rantanen (6-4, 228), Nousiainen, Finland: Rantanen is entering his second postseason with the Stars, who acquired him from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7, 2025. The 29-year-old first-line right wing had 77 points (22 goals, 55 assists) in 64 games in his first full season in Dallas. Rantanen won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022. He had 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 18 playoff games last season. He is fourth in the League with 123 points (43 goals, 80 assists) in 99 playoff games since 2018.

Jason Robertson (6-3, 204), Arcadia, California: Robertson tied for the Stars lead in goals with 45 and led Dallas with 96 points in 82 games. Dallas' second round pick (No. 39) in the 2017 NHL, the first-line left wing has 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 56 playoff games.

DAL@TOR: Robertson flicks in a wrister for his 45th of the season

Sam Steel (6-0, 185), Ardrossan, Alberta: A bottom-six center, Steel is in his third season with the Stars, who originally signed him as a free agent July 1, 2023. He had 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 73 games this season. Steel played 65 games for the Wild in 2022-23 and had 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists).

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DEFENSEMEN

Lian Bichsel (6-7, 237), Olten, Switzerland: A third-pair defenseman, Bischell was selected by the Stars in the first round (No. 18) of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old played 50 games this season and had eight points (four goals, four assists), averaging 15:40 of ice time per game. He played all 18 playoff games as a rookie last season, finishing with an assist and 11:47 of ice time per game.

Kyle Capobianco (6-3, 194), Mississauga, Ontario: A depth player, Capobianco had five points (two goals, three assists) in 33 games while averaging 12:08 of ice time per game. The Stars signed him as a free agent July 1, 2024.

Thomas Harley (6-3, 214), Syracuse, N.Y.: Though on the second pair, Harley is not only one of Dallas' top defensemen, he is one of the best young defensemen in the NHL. The 24-year-old, a first-round pick (No. 18) in the 2019 NHL Draft, had 36 points (six goals, 30 assists) in 70 games while averaging 23:03 of ice time per game. He played for Team Canada at the Winter Olympics, where he had four points (one goal, three assists) in six games while averaging 19:42 of ice time per game and earning a silver medal.

Miro Heiskanen (6-2, 197), Espoo, Finland: Heiskanen has been Dallas' No. 1 defenseman pretty much since his rookie season of 2018-19. The Stars selected the 26-year-old with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. Heiskanen had 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) and averaged a team-high 25:28 of ice time per game in 77 games this season. He missed the final three of the regular season because of a lower-body injury. His status for Game 1 of the first round has not been determined, though the Stars have said they're hopeful he can be ready to play. Heiskanen won the bronze medal with Team Finland at the Winter Olympics.

CHI@DAL: Heiskanen and Duchene team up for the OT winner

Esa Lindell (6-3, 217), Vantaa, Finland: Lindell is Heiskanen's regular defense partner as they form one of the best top pairs in the NHL. The 31-year-old was selected by the Stars in the third round (No. 74) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He played all 82 games this season, finishing with 32 points (six goals, 26 assists). He too won the bronze medal with Team Finland at the Olympics.

Nils Lundkvist (6-1, 194), Pitea, Sweden: Lundkvist, a bottom-pair depth defenseman, has been with the Stars since they acquired him from the Rangers on Sept. 19, 2022. The Rangers selected Lundkvist in the first round (No. 28) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He played 52 games this season, averaging 16:29 ice time per game and finishing with 11 points (three goals, eight assists).

Ilya Lyubushkin (6-2, 206), Moscow, Russia: Lyubushkin is a third-pair defenseman who could move up to the second pair if Heiskanen is not ready for Game 1. The 32-year-old played 53 games, had nine points (one goal, eight assists) and averaged 15:44 of ice time per game. The Stars signed Lyubushkin as a free agent July 1, 2024.

Tyler Myers (6-8, 229), Houston, Texas: Myers is expected to be on the second defense pair with Harley if Heiskanen is healthy. The Stars acquired the 36-year-old from the Vancouver Canucks on March 4. Myers had three assists in 16 games after the trade. He had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 57 games with the Canucks.

Alexander Petrovic (6-5, 215), Edmonton, Alberta: Petrovic is a depth defenseman for the Stars who has played 24 postseason games the past two years. He played in 54 games this season and finished with 10 points (two goals, eight assists). Dallas initially signed Petrovic on July 28, 2021, but before this season he had played only six regular season games as a member of the Stars organization.

GOALIES

Casey DeSmith (6-0, 188), Rochester, New Hampshire:  Dallas' backup goalie is in the second season of a three-year contract he signed July 1, 2024. The 36-year-old was 15-8-6 with a 2.43 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 30 games this season, including 28 starts. He got into two games in the playoffs last year, both in relief.

Jake Oettinger (6-6, 225), Lakeville, Minnesota: Oettinger has been the Stars' No. 1 goalie since 2021. Dallas selected the 27-year-old with the No. 26 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He went 35-12-6 with a 2.59 GAA, .899 save percentage and four shutouts in 54 games this season, all starts. Oettinger is 32-30 with a 2.56 GAA, .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 65 playoff games (63 starts).

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