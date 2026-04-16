Stars roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Michael Bunting (6-0, 186), Scarborough, Ontario: The likely top-nine forward was acquired by the Stars from the Predators on March 5 for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 30-year-old had two points (one goal, one assist) in 13 games after the trade.

Oskar Back (6-4, 207), Karlstad, Sweden: The fourth-line center was selected by the Stars in the third round (No. 75 pick) of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 26-year-old had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 72 games this season after he had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 73 games as a rookie last season.

Matt Duchene (5-11, 211), Haliburton, Ontario: Duchene has been a big part of the Stars' top-six forward group since signing as a free agent July 1, 2023. The 35-year-old had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 57 games this season. He had six points in each of the past two playoff runs and has 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 69 NHL playoff games for the Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Predators and Stars.

Adam Erne (6-1, 209), New Haven, Connecticut: The depth forward signed with the Stars as a free agent Oct. 7, 2025. The 30-year-old played 45 games this season and had eight points (six goals, two assists). He hasn't played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since getting in three games with the Lightning in 2019.

Radek Faksa (6-3, 216), Vitkov, Czechia: Faksa returned to the Stars as a free agent July 1, 2025, after being traded to the St. Louis Blues on July 2, 2024. The 36-year-old has played 10 of his 11 NHL seasons in Dallas. The Stars selected him with the No. 13 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. He was again a reliable two-way bottom-six forward before sustaining a lower-body injury playing for Team Czechia in the 2026 Winter Olympics. He returned and had 15 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 58 games this season.

Roope Hintz (6-3, 217), Nokia, Finland: The Stars hope to have their No. 1 center in the lineup for Game 1. He been out since sustaining a lower-body injury March 6. The 29-year-old, who Dallas selected in the second round (No. 49) of the 2015 NHL Draft, had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season. He won the bronze medal with Team Finland at the Olympics, finishing the tournament with four points (one goal, three assists) in six games.