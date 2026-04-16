Golden Knights roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Tomas Hertl (6-3, 220), Praha, Czechia: Hertl had 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) in 82 games in his third season with Vegas since being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 8, 2024. The 32-year-old can play center or on the wing, and has been used most recently in the middle on the third line. He's a key part of Vegas' top power play unit, and his 13 power-play goals were second-most on the team.

Alexander Holtz (6-0, 198), Stockholm, Sweden: The 24-year-old played a depth role with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 28 games, and he also had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 13 games with Henderson of the American Hockey League. He was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils, along with goalie Akira Schmid, on June 29, 2024.

Brett Howden (6-2, 201), Oakbank, Manitoba: The 28-year-old had 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 58 games playing center in a middle-six role. He missed 21 games because of a lower-body injury. He's in his fifth season with the Golden Knights since being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 17, 2021. In his second season with Vegas, he had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 22 playoff games in the run to the Cup, including the overtime winner against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

William Karlsson (6-0, 190), Marsta, Sweden: One of the four remaining "Golden Misfits" from Vegas' expansion season in 2017-18, the 33-year-old has been out since Nov. 8 because of a lower-body injury and his availability for the postseason is unknown. He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 14 games.

Keegan Kolesar (6-2, 216), Brandon, Manitoba: The 29-year-old had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and was seventh in the NHL with 270 hits in 82 games on the fourth line. Kolesar made his NHL debut with Vegas on Jan. 11, 2020, after being acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 24, 2017. He had five points (two goals, three assists) to help Vegas win the Cup in 2023.

Mitch Marner (6-0, 180), Markham, Ontario: Vegas' biggest offseason move was acquiring Marner in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1 after he signed an eight-year contract. The 28-year-old had five points (one goal, four assists) in six games to help Team Canada win the silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and stayed at a high level when the NHL season resumed, with a team-best 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. He finished second on the team with 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 81 games while playing mostly center, a change after he spent most of his first nine NHL seasons at right wing.