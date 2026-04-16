Wild roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kaprizov, Hughes, Gustavsson trying to take Minnesota on long run

Kaprizov_Gustavsson

© Jeff Bottari/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Minnesota Wild look equipped to perhaps win at least one round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. The Wild last advanced to the second round in 2014-15, losing to the Chicago Blackhawks in four straight games. Minnesota has never advanced to the Stanley Cup Final and lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round in six games last season. The Wild (46-24-16) finished third in the Central Division and will play the Dallas Stars for the third time in the playoffs. They lost a best-of-7 first-round series in six games to Dallas in 2016 and 2023.

Here is the 2026 Minnesota Wild roster at a glance:

FORWARDS

Matt Boldy (6-foot-2, 201), Milford, Massachusetts: A reliable offensive threat with finesse and creativity, Boldy was second on the team in goals (42) and points (85) this season. The No. 12 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, who is left wing on the second line, the 25-year-old had four points (two goals, two assists) in six games in a gold medal-winning effort with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Bobby Brink (5-8, 169), Minnetonka, Minnesota: The bottom-six forward was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman David Jiricek on March 6. The 24-year-old, selected by the Flyers in the second round (No. 34) of the 2019 NHL Draft, had four points (two goals, two assists) in 13 games with Minnesota.

Joel Eriksson Ek (6-3, 207), Karlstad, Sweden: The second-line center had 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists), three game-winning goals and averaged 19:05 of ice time in 70 games. The 29-year-old had a 49.0 face-off winning percentage, and led the team in face-offs taken (1,390) and face-off wins (681).

Robby Fabbri (5-11, 185), Mississauga, Ontario: Claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on March 2 to provide depth, the 30-year-old center had no points and 13 shots on goal in six games with the Wild. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 games this season.

Marcus Foligno (6-3, 226), Buffalo, New York: The 34-year-old wears his heart on his sleeve as an assistant captain in five of his nine seasons with the Wild. Plays right wing with his brother, Nick Foligno, on the fourth line and had 13 points (eight goals, five assists), 180 hits and 47 blocked shots in 56 games.

MIN@TOR: Foligno scores three for his first hat trick

Nick Foligno (6-0, 210), Buffalo, New York: The 38-year-old fourth-line forward, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations March 6, had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 52 games. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 17 games for the Wild.

Ryan Hartman (6-0, 197), Hilton Head, South Carolina: The 31-year-old formed chemistry between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello this season, scoring 43 points (23 goals, 20 assists) in 76 games. He was first on the Wild in penalties drawn (32) and second in total face-offs (1,085) and face-off wins (681).

Marcus Johansson (6-1, 203), Landskrona, Sweden: The middle-six left wing had his most productive of five seasons in Minnesota with 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 75 games. The 35-year-old has 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in 114 playoff games.

Kirill Kaprizov (5-10, 202), Novokuznetsk, Russia: The 28-year-old left wing led the Wild with 45 goals and 89 points in 78 games. A fifth-round pick (No. 135) in the 2015 NHL Draft, the three-time NHL All Star has 21 points (15 goals, six assists) and eight power-play goals in 25 playoff games.

MIN@DET: Kaprizov tallies a hat trick, including the game winner

Michael McCarron (6-6, 232), Grosse Pointe, Michigan: The fourth-line center, 31, acquired from the Nashville Predators on March 3 for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, had five points (three goals, two assists) in 20 games for Minnesota.

Nico Sturm (6-3, 209), Augsburg, Germany: A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Sturm signed a two-year contract to return to the Wild on July 1, 2025. He won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 and the Florida Panthers in 2025. The 30-year-old had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 49 games this season and played for Team Germany (one goal in five games) at the Olympics.

Vladimir Tarasenko (6-1, 219), Yaroslavl, Russia: A Stanley Cup champion with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and Panthers in 2024, the power forward had 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) and averaging 14:55 of ice time in 75 games playing a third-line role at left wing.

Yakov Trenin (6-2, 201), Chelyabinsk, Russia: He played a bottom-six role and had 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) and a plus-13 rating in 82 games. The 29-year-old led the NHL with 413 hits.

Mats Zuccarello (5-8, 181), Oslo, Norway: The first-line right wing was third on the Wild with 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists), second with five game-winning goals and third with three overtime goals in 59 games. Zuccarello has 58 points (19 goals, 39 assists) in 102 playoff games over 15 NHL seasons.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Bogosian (6-3, 231), Massena, New York: The 35-year-old veteran, who plays a third-pair role, had six points (two goals, four assists) in 41 games. Traded to the Wild by the Tampa Bay Lightning for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Nov. 8, 2023, Bogosian has 10 assists and averages 14:37 of time in 60 playoff games.

Jonas Brodin (6-2, 196), Karlstad, Sweden: Brodin, 32, has been on the second defense pair. He had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) and was plus-19 in 62 games. Chosen No. 10 in the 2011 NHL Draft, he has 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) while averaging 22:56 of ice time in 73 playoff games.

Brock Faber (6-1, 200), Maple Grove, Minnesota: The 23-year-old represented gold medal-winning Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, scoring two points (one goal, one assist) and averaging 18:01 of ice time in six games. Working on the top defense pair with Quinn Hughes, Faber had 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games, 148 blocked shots, 36 takeaways and was plus-18 while averaging 24:41 of ice time.

Quinn Hughes (5-10, 180), Orlando, Florida: The 26-year-old was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12 for defenseman Zeev Buium, forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He won gold with Team USA and led Wild defensemen with 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 48 games since the trade and was fifth among all NHL defensemen with 76 points (seven goals, 69 assists) in 74 games. Hughes has 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) in 30 playoff games, ranking third in points per game (0.87) among player at his position with at least 20 postseason games played since 2020.

TBL@MIN: Hughes buries an amazing goal to make it 4-1

Daemon Hunt (6-1, 193), Brandon, Canada: The 23-year-old depth defenseman had six assists, 21 hits and 43 blocked shots in 32 games this season.

Jake Middleton (6-3, 219), Wainwright, Canada: Middleton, selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round (No. 210) of the 2014 NHL Draft, is in his fifth season with the Wild after four seasons with the San Jose Sharks. The 30-year-old, who plays a third-pair role, had 16 points (two goals, 14 assists). He led Minnesota defensemen with 87 hits and was fourth with 117 blocked shots in 75 games.

Jeff Petry (6-3, 208), Ann Arbor, Michigan: The 38-year-old depth defenseman was acquired from the Panthers on March 5 for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He had one assist in nine games with the Wild, and nine assists in 67 games this season.

Jared Spurgeon (5-9, 166), Edmonton, Canada: The team captain shot averaged 19:36 of ice time on the second pair. The 36-year-old was third among Wild defensemen with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) and second with 82 hits and 137 blocked shots in 79 games.

GOALIES

Filip Gustavsson (6-2, 184), Skelleftea, Sweden: The 27-year-old went 28-14-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and four shutouts in 50 games (49 starts). Gustavsson, chosen by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (No. 55) of the 2016 NHL Draft, was traded to the Wild by the Ottawa Senators for goalie Cam Talbot on July 12, 2022. He is 4-6-0 with a 2.53 GAA and .917 save percentage in 11 playoff games (all starts) over two seasons.

Jesper Wallstedt (6-3, 214), Vasteras, Sweden: Wallstedt, 23, at times this season has been among the discussed candidates for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL Rookie of the Year. He was 18-9-6 with a 2.61 GAA, .916 save percentage and four shutouts in 35 games (33 starts). Selected in the first round (No. 20) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Wallstedt was 3-3-2 with a 1.97 GAA and .927 save percentage in his last nine regular-season games (eight starts) since March 1. Wallstedt and Gustavsson were teammates for Team Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

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