Wild roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Michael McCarron (6-6, 232), Grosse Pointe, Michigan: The fourth-line center, 31, acquired from the Nashville Predators on March 3 for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, had five points (three goals, two assists) in 20 games for Minnesota.

Nico Sturm (6-3, 209), Augsburg, Germany: A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Sturm signed a two-year contract to return to the Wild on July 1, 2025. He won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 and the Florida Panthers in 2025. The 30-year-old had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 49 games this season and played for Team Germany (one goal in five games) at the Olympics.

Vladimir Tarasenko (6-1, 219), Yaroslavl, Russia: A Stanley Cup champion with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and Panthers in 2024, the power forward had 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) and averaging 14:55 of ice time in 75 games playing a third-line role at left wing.

Yakov Trenin (6-2, 201), Chelyabinsk, Russia: He played a bottom-six role and had 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) and a plus-13 rating in 82 games. The 29-year-old led the NHL with 413 hits.

Mats Zuccarello (5-8, 181), Oslo, Norway: The first-line right wing was third on the Wild with 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists), second with five game-winning goals and third with three overtime goals in 59 games. Zuccarello has 58 points (19 goals, 39 assists) in 102 playoff games over 15 NHL seasons.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Bogosian (6-3, 231), Massena, New York: The 35-year-old veteran, who plays a third-pair role, had six points (two goals, four assists) in 41 games. Traded to the Wild by the Tampa Bay Lightning for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Nov. 8, 2023, Bogosian has 10 assists and averages 14:37 of time in 60 playoff games.

Jonas Brodin (6-2, 196), Karlstad, Sweden: Brodin, 32, has been on the second defense pair. He had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) and was plus-19 in 62 games. Chosen No. 10 in the 2011 NHL Draft, he has 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) while averaging 22:56 of ice time in 73 playoff games.

Brock Faber (6-1, 200), Maple Grove, Minnesota: The 23-year-old represented gold medal-winning Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, scoring two points (one goal, one assist) and averaging 18:01 of ice time in six games. Working on the top defense pair with Quinn Hughes, Faber had 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games, 148 blocked shots, 36 takeaways and was plus-18 while averaging 24:41 of ice time.

Quinn Hughes (5-10, 180), Orlando, Florida: The 26-year-old was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12 for defenseman Zeev Buium, forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He won gold with Team USA and led Wild defensemen with 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 48 games since the trade and was fifth among all NHL defensemen with 76 points (seven goals, 69 assists) in 74 games. Hughes has 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) in 30 playoff games, ranking third in points per game (0.87) among player at his position with at least 20 postseason games played since 2020.