Stanley Cup Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Western Final preview

Forget the different paths to this point. Forget the numbers, forget the accolades.

This is the Western Conference Final, and Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar believes the Vegas Golden Knights are poised to give the Presidents’ Trophy winners all they can handle.

“I think the analytics have them as a top five or six team all year, so that is what it is,” Bednar said. “They’re a top team, we’re a top team. We are in the conference final and both teams are experienced and both teams are a little bit older.”

The Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022, knocking off the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. This is their first trip to the conference final since; Colorado has been eliminated in the first round two of the past three seasons.

The Golden Knights followed the Avalanche as Cup champions in 2023, defeating the Florida Panthers in the Final. The next season, Vegas was bounced in the first round. Last season, it was a five-game ouster against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

“We have the exact same expectations as Vegas does and we have very similar experience too,” Bednar said. “Over half the roster winning the Stanley Cup a few years ago, haven’t had much success since and here we are facing each other now.”

The Golden Knights are bracing for a formidable opponent, too.

“They won the Presidents’ Trophy (with the best regular-season record in the NHL) and have been a very consistent team all year,” Vegas defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. “Great team, facing a lot of challenges.”