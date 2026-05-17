Avalanche finding ‘emotional balance’ ahead of Western Final

The Avalanche earned their second extended break of the postseason after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and dispatching the Minnesota Wild in five games in the second.

Colorado took two days off after Game 5 against the Wild and then practiced Saturday and Sunday. They will be off Monday and then have a final tune-up skate Tuesday before the chase begins again.

“It would be kind of hard to get a practice in November, December, especially January, with that type of juice and excitement,” Bednar said.

This time of year, the players see such a lighthearted skate as a reward, a break from the unrelenting pressure the postseason generates.

“Those days that you aren’t playing are really important days to try to detach as much as possible and then when the time comes, dial your focus back in,” veteran forward Nazem Kadri said.

The stress is evident everywhere among the Avalanche even though they won the Presidents’ Trophy and are 8-1 in the postseason.

Parker Kelly is in his sixth NHL season but had never advanced past the first round until this season.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old forward marveled at the difference playing an extra round makes and expressed some trepidation at what is yet to come if the Avalanche make it to the Cup Final.

“It’s crazy to think, it feels like it has been forever and we are only halfway there,” he said. “It’s crazy to think about that and the other thing is we have only had one loss, but everything is so close. It’s mentally challenging you; it’s hard to stick with it. It’s nice to have some days off and recharge the mind and the body and get back to work.”

Kadri has played in 61 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He helped the Avalanche win the Cup in 2022. Yet even he has trouble quantifying what happens to players in the postseason.

“When you are one of the final teams, I think you seclude yourself in this hockey bubble that is a very high dose of consumption and that is all you worry about, you try to block out the outside distractions and the outside noise,” he said. “What I always tell younger players is it is an emotional balance. I think you have to control your emotions.

“During a playoff game you can get too revved up and waste your energy in terms of getting too anxious and too nervous. Calm the emotions and it’ll be fine.”