Golden Knights see mental break as important as physical rest ahead of West Final

"It's a lot of hockey these guys have played throughout the regular season, the grind. It turns into an emotional roller coaster during the playoffs," Tortorella said Monday. "It's such a tough, tough game to play in playoffs. And it's not a physical thing for me, I think it's a mental thing. I think you need to get them away.

"I think practicing this time of the year is overrated. I think you get the stuff done with your video what you need to get done as far as what you're thinking about with your team. And to have them fresh mentally I think transforms physically."

The five-day break between their final game of the second round, a 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on May 14, and the start of the next round Wednesday, is the longest the Knights have gone between games since having three days off between the regular-season finale and Game 1 of the first round against the Utah Mammoth.

In fact, since they opened the postseason April 19, they have played 12 games in 26 days.

But they are in good place now, Tortorella said.

"I felt when we started the second round, it came at us pretty quick," Tortorella said. "It was a hard round, winning one, losing one, and getting it closed out in six. I know as a team right now, I think we feel, for me ... I think we feel really good about ourselves mentally. I think we have confidence as a group."

Forward Mitch Marner said getting a mental rest is great this time of year, but he also enjoys getting on the ice ahead of the next round.

"Take what you need, do what you need, take care of yourself as much as you need," he said. "And when you get out there try to get a good sweat in, keep the vibe light. That's what I always try to do, go out there and have fun.

"As soon as we start playing it just feels like another hockey game, that's kind of the goal of mine."

Defenseman Shea Theodore, who leads Vegas in ice time this postseason with an average of 25:39 in 12 games, also was happy to get some down time.