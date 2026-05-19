Top 10 storylines ahead of NHL conference finals

It's the Canadiens against the very well-rested Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, and the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final.

The West gets going first with the Golden Knights and Avalanche playing Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). Carolina and Montreal play Game 1 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

All four teams have previously won the Stanley Cup. Vegas did it most recently in 2023 after Colorado won in 2022. Carolina won its lone Stanley Cup championship in 2006 and Montreal won its 24th in 1993, also the last time a Canada-based team won the Cup.

Here are 10 storylines for the conference final round: