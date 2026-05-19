Top 10 storylines ahead of NHL conference finals

8. Makar's health
Cale Makar's health is of paramount importance to the Colorado Avalanche and their chances of defeating the Golden Knights in the conference final.
Makar, a finalist for the Norris Trophy which goes to the NHL's best defenseman in the regular season, is expected to play Game 1 on Wednesday, but what we don't know is the severity of the upper-body injury he has been dealing with all postseason and if it will be limiting for him.
He has not been skating with the Avalanche on off days or at morning skates, but he has not missed a game.
Makar had to leave Game 5 against the Minnesota Wild with about 10 minutes remaining in the third period after taking a reverse check to his right shoulder. He returned to the game and stayed in it through Brett Kulak's overtime winner, but the way he left created obvious concern.
Colorado's health concerns also extend to defensemen Sam Malinski, Josh Manson and Brent Burns, and forward Artturi Lehkonen.
Malinski and Lehkonen didn't play Games 4 and 5 against the Wild because of upper-body injuries. Manson returned for Games 4 and 5 after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Burns has not missed a game and, frankly, never does.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said all of them plus Makar are expected to be ready for Game 1.