Roy of Avalanche putting friendships aside against former team in West Final

The Golden Knights will arrive in Colorado next week with 11 active players from the Cup win in 2023 against the Florida Panthers.

The familiar faces will cause memories to flood back about the greatest time in Roy's hockey life.

He admits he doesn't know how it will affect him to go toe-to-toe against championship brothers. But he knows he is eight wins from another Cup ring and those men stand in his way.

"Already the emotions are building up," he said. "It's a conference final. The emotions are already high enough. It just adds to it, I guess. I'm pretty excited to get it going and we will see."​

And he will help with whatever tidbits he can about the Golden Knights, although much changes in three seasons in the hockey ecosystem. Vegas is no longer coached by Bruce Cassidy, who was replaced by John Tortorella with eight games left in this regular season. Alex Pietrangelo is no longer patrolling the blue line and Adin Hill, the Cup-winning goalie, is a backup, supplanted by Carter Hart.

"They have an older group," Roy said. "Lots of experience. They have some depth, everybody can play in their lineup. They are physical, play simple. A lot of stuff is similar to us, I guess."

As coach Jared Bednar starts the pre-scout of the Golden Knights, he may lean a bit on Roy for tidbits, but he won't be a primary resource.

"They have a lot of the same guys, but I would say for the most part we know this team pretty well too, their personnel, their tendencies and the way they play," Bednar said. "Not a lot has changed with the new coach, but they are getting better results and they are a hungry, hungry team."

When the Golden Knights look across the ice at Roy, those around in 2023 will be reminded of the player that was so effective that postseason. Roy had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 22 postseason games, playing the straight-ahead, hard-along-the-walls style that was the calling card of his game.