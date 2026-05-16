Golden Knights hoping special teams, momentum will slow Avalanche in West Final

This will be the fifth time the Golden Knights will play in the conference final in just their ninth season after defeating the Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks in previous rounds.

The best-of-7 series begins on Wednesday at Ball Arena (8:00 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Compared to the Mammoth and Ducks, the Avalanche, who won the Presidents' Trophy and are the top seed in the West, are a team with similar levels of playoff experience.

There is also the problem of facing Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon, and Vegas forward Jack Eichel didn't mince words when asked what MacKinnon brings.

"He presents a lot of challenges to our group,” Eichel said. “Obviously, his combination of speed and explosiveness and just how dynamic he makes a lot of plays at top-end speed. Obviously, he's a physical guy with and without the puck."

But while MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar are among the League’s top players in their respective positions, the danger doesn’t stop there. MacKinnon and Makar are just two parts of a dynamic offense.

"They're deep. They have a lot of really good players,” Eichel said. “They present a lot of challenges with the way they play, and the style and some of their personnel."