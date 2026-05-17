Andersson hit 'reset button' to help Golden Knights to West Final

LAS VEGAS -- Rasmus Andersson doesn't know exactly when things started to turn around for him this season.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman did recall it happened sometime during or after one of the worst 12-game stretches of his NHL career. He had a goal and two assists and was minus-11 from Feb. 25 to March 14 following the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he played two games for Team Sweden.

"After the Olympics, it was one of those things where you know you've looked forward to an event for so long," Andersson said. "And then you come back and you are a little jet lagged. You get off on the wrong foot, so it just took longer than expected to get out of that slump."

Andersson looks to keep the vibes going when the Golden Knights open the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). He had a pair of conversations in lieu of a big speech or a change in the lineup. One was with himself. Another with his mental coaches.

"Just hit the reset button," Andersson said.

Next came a turnaround on the ice nearly two months after he was traded to the Golden Knights by the Calgary Flames on Jan. 18 for Zach Whitecloud, Abram Wiebe, a first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. He had 10 points (five goals, five assists) and was plus-7 in his final 12 regular-season games.

"I played some really good hockey the rest of the way," Andersson said. "Slumps are going to happen during a season."