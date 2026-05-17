Hart vs. Wedgewood goalie matchup in Western Conference Final

Blocker side off the hip: Even with the smaller samples, Hart has a mostly balanced goal chart to match a mostly balanced, contained style. But the number of clean looks from distance that went in blocker side, either coming down the right wing or off passes from the right side, is a trend worth watching. That includes three of the four that went in between his arm and body in the second round against the Anaheim Ducks alone, with six under the arm on that side already in the postseason (20 percent), way more than the 3.8 percent average for the more than 10,000 goals tracked for this project since 2017. Some came off great shots or screens and others off tough bounces, like the Mikael Granlund shot in a Game 4 loss that bounced off a teammate and skipped off the ice and under the blocker arm. But Hart does have a tendency to turn and reach on blocker-side shots rather than closing down and cutting them off in front of him. That can open holes and areas of the net. While a flared elbow on that side can help on high shots to the blocker, it can also delay the ability to seal it against his body.

Against the grain: Five of the seven clean-look goals in the regular season came on shots against the direction of play, part of a larger trend across several chance types that includes the above-mentioned trend of shooting to the blocker when skating down the right wing. The larger regular-season sample included a couple goals from higher in the zone, including lateral carries across the middle. Fourteen goals (30.4 percent) coming on shots against the grain, well above the 18.4 percent tracked average. It continued in the first round with six of the 18 goals (33.3 percent) against the Utah Mammoth, and in the second round with five of 12 (41.7 percent) involving an against-the-grain element.

Low or high glove? It’s important to remember goal totals are not save percentages, but the nine goals (20 percent) under Hart’s glove in the regular season are almost double the 10.4 percent tracked average. That number was down to two (11.1 percent) in the first round, and the only low-glove goal against Anaheim was a screened, against-the-grain shot from a dangerous area by Granlund in Game 6. The Ducks scored four goals over Hart’s glove, but two were from cross-ice plays and the other two came on one-timers after passes from below the goal line, so it’s not like they were beating him clean high. Hart’s “fingers-up” glove position makes it easier to access high shots but harder to turn that pocket down atop the pad, something that shooters are taught to seek. Utah forward Michael Carcone took advantage of it with a one-timer under the glove from well outside the right face-off dot in Game 4 of the first round. The key may be the type of play: shoot over the glove after forcing him to move, but under the glove on straight-line attacks.

Beware stick working down low: Hart is active and effective with his stick, trying to cut off passes from below the goal line. If you can avoid that stick with a pop pass out front, the reach delays Hart’s ability to cover the far side of the net. The Ducks scored twice with passes from below the goal line on the blocker side finished with one-timers over the glove. Those low-high plays from behind the net, or attacks from below the bottom of the face-off circles, were a factor on nine goals (19.6 percent) in the regular season, slightly above the 17.1 percent average, eight total in the playoffs (26.7 percent), and five against Anaheim (41.7 percent), including an Alex Killorn net drive in Game 4 that went in under the blocker arm after Hart turned his stick blade in preparation for a potential poke check.