Hart vs. Wedgewood goalie matchup in Western Conference Final

Avoid the glove: Using a neutral “handshake” glove position with a slight “fingers-up” twist as he settles into his save stance, Wedgewood has exceptional results both under and over the glove. Even though charted goals don’t represent a save percentage, they are below the averages on the glove side. Wedgewood didn’t give up any clean-look goals over the glove in the regular season, and the only partial-breakaway goal over the glove came after a cross-crease deke off the wing and an elevated backhand in tight. Those trends continued against the Kings, who failed to convert 18 mid- and high-glove shots. Minnesota had more success with three high-glove goals but one was a crazy bounce off Mats Zuccarello after a cross-ice pass in Game 1, another was a Marcus Johansson one-timer after low-high pass across the low slot in Game 2, and a third came on a Kirill Kaprizov breakaway in Game 2. The lone Wild goal under the glove was an against-the-grain shot through a double screen by Quinn Hughes that tipped off a defender’s stick in Game 1.
Breakaway dekes: The trend among 14 regular-season breakaway goals, which at 16.3 percent is well above the 10.2-percent tracked average, was the success of dekes rather than shots. While two were off in-tight plays, the remaining 12 included three blocker-side shot goals. The other nine goals were scored on dekes, taking advantage of an early low, wide-and-glide retreat by stretching him out in either direction, and twice slipping it back against the grain between the five-hole as he opened up while making his push. The Kings only got three such chances in the first round, with Wedgewood stopping one deke to the five-hole in Game 3, and a low shot in Game 4, but getting beat wide by Quinton Byfield on a penalty shot in Game 2 only to recover with a reach-back glove save. Minnesota, however, scored three of four breakaway goals with wide dekes, twice going against the grain to his glove side and around the pad, and once beating him to the post on the blocker side.
Pop passes: It wasn’t a regular-season trend, but two of five goals against the Kings came from low-high passes below the goal line, and similar plays factored into six of 11 goals against Minnesota, including the above-mentioned Johansson goal. Wedgewood is so good at looking off the puck carrier to scan the zone and that awareness fuels his great play reading. But that’s a lot harder to do when the play is behind the net, and being forced into post-play techniques can delay the ability to get back to his preferred positioning near the top of the crease or catch him moving as he does with quick shots.
Traffic and chaos: Wedgewood had exceptional traffic results in the regular season but five of 16 in the playoffs involved a screen. While he battles as hard as any goalie on second chances and scrambles, broken plays accounted for 18 goals (20.9 percent) in the regular season and four of 16 (25 percent) in the playoffs, each more than the 14 percent average.
Target positional aggression: Wedgewood is an exceptional skater, whether retreating on his edges, gliding into angles or powering across his crease in a butterfly slide. He uses his skill to play a more aggressive positional game, often starting above the edge of his crease or wide of his posts even on in-zone plays. That led to more goals along the ice outside the skates in the regular season (34.8 percent compared to a 24.3 percent tracked average), and his goal totals on plays across the middle of the ice (25.6 percent) were also one of the few categories above the tracked average (22.1 percent). The latter trend continued with five playoff goals (31.3 percent) off lateral plays, even if goals along the ice have not.