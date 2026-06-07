Golden Knights welcome extra day of rest during intense Cup Final

That's another way to describe the past three games, the latest a 5-4 win in double overtime for the Golden Knights in Game 3 on Saturday after the Hurricanes tied it with four third-period goals, three in a span of 39 seconds, to force overtime.

Mentally, it can be draining. Each game has been decided by one goal, making this the first Cup Final since 2016, a six-game win for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the San Jose Sharks, and the fifth in the past 45 years to have each of the first three games decided by that margin. Two games have required overtime, one double overtime.

A lot of hockey and a lot of pressure-packed situations to boot, so time to reset and relax, albeit briefly.

What will the players do with this extra day? That's up to them. Tortorella makes sure of that.

"We trust them. I'll speak to my team, we trust them," he said. "We have two days here. We're not letting anybody on the ice today. We'll have a formal practice tomorrow because of the two days, but when the series -- although it's a bit spread out now -- the rest of the series with a couple of days here and there, we just try to let them figure out what they need to do.

"I think practicing at this time of year probably hurts you more than helps you. We'll move the blood tomorrow, but we kind of let them do their own thing."