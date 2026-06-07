NHL EDGE stats behind Hurricanes-Golden Knights thriller in Stanley Cup Final

Vegas’ shot speed, Carolina’s high-danger offense highlight rollercoaster Game 3

Marner slap shot

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down key advanced stats behind the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 double-overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

Watch Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights on Tuesday, June 9 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Golden Knights’ shot speed

Mitch Marner scored the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history (6:10) and scored his third goal of the game on a shot attempt of 91.44 mph, which was his hardest shot of the entire season (regular season or postseason). It was the hardest shot attempt resulting in a goal by a forward this postseason and the third hardest among all skaters. It was also Marner’s hardest shot attempt since Jan. 11, 2023 with the Toronto Maple Leafs (91.45 mph). Marner also became the first NHL player with four points (three goals, one assist) in a period during the Stanley Cup Final.

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored the double-overtime goal to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series and had three shot attempts of 80-plus mph in the game, tied with Nikolaj Ehlers for the most in a single game so far in the Stanley Cup Final (Ehlers had three such shot attempts in Game 2). Theodore tied his most 80-plus mph shots in a game of the 2026 playoffs and leads the entire NHL in that category this postseason (31).

CAR@VGK, SCF, Gm 3: Marner tees up a rocket to earn the hat trick

Hurricanes’ high-danger offense

The Hurricanes, who mounted an incredible comeback in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after trailing 4-0, scored four high-danger goals (all by different players), the second most of any team in a game this postseason (Montreal Canadiens had five high-danger goals against Buffalo Sabres in Game 5 of second round). Carolina scored three goals in a span of 39 seconds, the fastest three goals in a Stanley Cup Final and became the fifth team to score three times that quickly in any playoff game. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, scored two high-danger goals (one each by Marner, Tomas Hertl) on seven high-danger shots on goal in Game 3. Marner is now tied for second in high-danger goals this postseason (six) behind teammate Brett Howden (eight).

Carolina had 15 high-danger shots on goal in Game 3, tying two other teams for the most by any team in a game this postseason (others: Colorado Avalanche against Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of second round; Canadiens against Sabres in Game 3 of second round). Marner and Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal were tied for the most high-danger shots on goal in Game 3 (five each). Carolina forward Taylor Hall scored a goal on his only high-danger shot of Game 3 and now leads the entire 2026 playoffs in high-danger shots on goal (23).

This championship round has continued to be a high-scoring series, with goal totals of nine in Game 1, seven in Game 2 and nine again in Game 3 and each game being decided by one goal. The 25 goals through the first three games of the Cup Final are the most through the first three games of a championship series since 1981 (30 in series between New York Islanders, Minnesota North Stars).

CAR@VGK, SCF, Gm 3: Hall capitalizes on tenacious effort down low

Skating metrics

Vegas forward William Karlsson had five speed bursts of at least 20 mph, tying Ehlers’ mark for the most of the Cup Final so far (five in Game 1). The fastest speed burst of Game 3 came from Golden Knights forward Colton Sissons (22.41 mph in third period), which was the second highest of the series behind Hurricanes forward Eric Robinson (23.53 mph in Game 2). Four players set their highest max skating speed of the 2026 postseason during Game 3: Andrei Svechnikov (22.20 mph), Howden (22.13), Jackson Blake (22.12) and Logan Stankoven (21.55).

Theodore had the most miles skated during the Game 3 marathon (5.86), marking the fourth-highest skating distance in a single game this postseason behind Quinn Hughes of the Wild (6.35 on April 22), Thomas Chabot (6.17 on April 20) and Jake Sanderson (6.09 on April 20) of the Ottawa Senators.

CAR@VGK, SCF, Gm 3: Theodore banks 2OT winner off the end boards

Related Content

Hurricanes comeback in Game 3 falls short, effort fuels belief

Golden Knights, Hurricanes rewrite Stanley Cup Final record books in Game 3 thriller

Theodore fulfills childhood dream with 2OT goal in Game 3 of Cup Final

Bussi impresses in playoff debut for Hurricanes despite Game 3 loss

Marner scores fastest hat trick in Cup Final history for Golden Knights in Game 3

Golden Knights recover for 2OT victory against Hurricanes in Game 3 of Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

McNabb's 'incredible' return provides emotional lift for Golden Knights in Game 3 win

NHL EDGE

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: Jarvis has strong underlying metrics in postseason

NHL EDGE stats behind Hertl’s bounce-back postseason

NHL EDGE stats: Ehlers can be X-factor for Hurricanes in 2026 playoffs

NHL EDGE stats that can decide Hurricanes-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final

NHL EDGE stats behind Golden Knights’ success under Tortorella 

NHL EDGE stats: Andersen’s case for Conn Smythe Trophy

NHL EDGE stats behind Stone’s clutch scoring for Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2026 conference finals

NHL EDGE stats behind Marner’s breakout postseason for Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats: Dobes’ case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026

NHL EDGE stats: Avalanche-Golden Knights series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats for Hurricanes-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats for Sabres-Canadiens Game 7

NHL EDGE stats: MacKinnon's case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: Golden Knights-Ducks series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats behind Avalanche-Wild Game 1 thriller