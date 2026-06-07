NHL EDGE stats behind Hurricanes-Golden Knights thriller in Stanley Cup Final

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down key advanced stats behind the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 double-overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

Watch Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights on Tuesday, June 9 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Golden Knights’ shot speed

Mitch Marner scored the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history (6:10) and scored his third goal of the game on a shot attempt of 91.44 mph, which was his hardest shot of the entire season (regular season or postseason). It was the hardest shot attempt resulting in a goal by a forward this postseason and the third hardest among all skaters. It was also Marner’s hardest shot attempt since Jan. 11, 2023 with the Toronto Maple Leafs (91.45 mph). Marner also became the first NHL player with four points (three goals, one assist) in a period during the Stanley Cup Final.

Defenseman Shea Theodore scored the double-overtime goal to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series and had three shot attempts of 80-plus mph in the game, tied with Nikolaj Ehlers for the most in a single game so far in the Stanley Cup Final (Ehlers had three such shot attempts in Game 2). Theodore tied his most 80-plus mph shots in a game of the 2026 playoffs and leads the entire NHL in that category this postseason (31).