Golden Knights, Hurricanes experiencing playoff baby boom

"Life is real," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I think you get caught up in the game and everything, but there's more important things. It was a touching moment for sure. You catch him on camera, that stuff I think is special, but that's a personal moment for him and it's a good reminder for all of us."

Hanifin, Theodore, Eichel, Stone and Dowd are all going through the waiting, stressing, wondering and hoping, all the while maintaining their focus on the task at hand at work, which is trying to win the Stanley Cup.

"Soon, really soon," Theodore said.

He said he and his wife do not know the sex of the baby. They want to be surprised.

They have a 21-month-old son at home.

"Obviously, just really hoping that everything goes smooth, and she's feeling good," Theodore said. "It's our second. We have a little one running around already and our hands are full, but she's been amazing throughout this whole run."

Hanifin and Theodore said they've had conversations with their wives about what happens if they go into labor during a game, or if they're on the road.

"It's something we've talked about quite a bit," Hanifin said. "The good thing we have a lot of family in Vegas right now -- her parents, my parents -- so she's got a lot of company. It's obviously close, but for me right now just trying my best to compartmentalize and focus on what's at hand, and if something happens we'll kind of figure it out."

And that means?

"I have no idea yet, man," he said. "I've thought about it a little bit, but hopefully that doesn't happen. It's crazy, but it's an exciting time for sure. We're lucky to be playing this time of year and it'd be really cool, obviously, for us to get the job done and at the end of the road have our kids around for that.”