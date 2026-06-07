Marner sets Cup Final record with historic hat trick for Golden Knights

Maurice Richard's record had stood for 69 years, since the Montreal Canadiens' late, mighty "Rocket" beat Boston Bruins goalie Don Simmons three times in a span of 6:21 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Montreal Forum on April 6, 1957.

On Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner toppled the incomparable Richard from the throne on which he sat for seven decades less a year, scoring three times in a 6:10 second-period barrage against Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Marner's historic night was only part of the remarkable plot, the Hurricanes roaring back from down 4-0 in Game 3 with four third-period goals, three coming in 39 seconds, before Vegas won 5-4 in double overtime. The Golden Knights are home to Carolina for Game 4 on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC) with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Having first getting an assist on a goal by Tomas Hertl, on his way to becoming the first NHL player with four points in a single Stanley Cup Final period, Marner wasn't done just yet with his Canadiens eraser. His 28th point of the Stanley Cup Playoffs broke by one the 55-year-old record of Frank Mahovlich for most by a player in his first season with a franchise.