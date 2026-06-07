Golden Knights director of entertainment experience cherishing role in Final

LAS VEGAS -- The siren sounded. The wind howled. Lightning flashed and thunder crashed and rain poured.
The Carolina Hurricanes were coming, hoping to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, and it was time for the latest episode of the famous pregame show at T-Mobile Arena.
As Tyler Ferraro called out the cues into his headset from his perch atop Section 14, it was a perfect storm.
The 31-year-old grew up a huge Hurricanes fan in Raleigh, North Carolina. His dad, Frank, is a Hurricanes season-ticket member and wore a Hurricanes jersey in the stands. His mom, Robin, works at the Hurricanes home arena, at an athletic performance center the Hurricanes once used and was at a Hurricanes watch party in Raleigh.
Tyler had worked for Vegas since it joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18, and now his worlds were colliding in a championship series. As director of entertainment experience, his job was to help the valiant Golden Knight defeat the evil invaders.
"For me personally, I've dreamt up this open for nine years," he said. "Like, I've always wanted this to happen."
The Vegas drummers, also known as the "Knight Line," played through the rain, water splashing up as their drumsticks pounded down. Two characters shrouded in black stood on the ice holding hurricane warning flags as a Mother Nature character cackled. The Golden Knight skated out to face her.
The storm swirled as Mother Nature rose 30 feet into the air and threw her fury at the Golden Knight. But he withstood it, and he called upon the crowd to use its energy to weaken a Category 5 monster into a little drizzle before the teams took the ice for what would be a 5-4 double-overtime victory for Vegas.
Through it all, Tyler called out cues, directing everything from the characters to the drummers to the pyrotechnics. "Mother Nature up!" "Mother Nature down!" "Knight Line hop!" "Knight Line hop two!" "Go red fire!" "Go gold fire!"
And he had no mixed emotions.
"I'm 100 percent Vegas," he said. "I'm all in."
Tyler's story illustrates how the NHL has grown the game and provided opportunities for people.
He was born on Long Island, but his parents moved to Raleigh when he was little. The Hartford Whalers moved to Carolina and became the Hurricanes in 1997. His dad, who was a New York Islanders fan, introduced him to the Hurricanes.
His parents took him to Hurricanes games. His mom took him to their Stanley Cup parade in 2006 and NHL All-Star Weekend in Raleigh in 2011, when he saw the players walk down the red carpet. He had a little red memory box with confetti from the parade, a mini Stanley Cup replica and plenty of jerseys.