Theodore fulfills childhood dream with 2OT goal in Game 3 of Cup Final

Theodore’s goal served as a catharsis after Vegas squandered a four-goal lead, built on the back of forward Mitch Marner, who had a hat trick and an assist in the second period. Carolina scored three goals in a 39-second span early in the third period before tying it on a power-play goal with 1:42 remaining, coincidentally after Theodore’s delay-of-game penalty.

“We're a resilient group; I don't know how many comebacks we had in the regular season, (21),” Theodore said. “We stayed calm, we stayed collected. Obviously, in the third period, we must take a better hold of that. But I like the way reset in overtime.

“Just relief. I think I was pretty gassed toward the end, so just relief that the game was over, and we got the win.”

Theodore, who signed a seven-year, $51.975 million contract ($7.425 million average annual value) on Oct. 24, 2024, saw his role increase this season. He stepped into the top defenseman role after Alex Pietrangelo was ruled out for the season with a lower-body injury.

“He’s done a lot more this year,” said Brayden McNabb, his defense partner. “He’s taken on the (role) with ‘Petro’ out. He’s had more responsibilities, and he’s handled it awesome.”

Theodore played 51 shifts in Game 3, leading to a career-high 39:09 of ice time. He had a goal and an assist and three blocked shots.

“Obviously, extended minutes, especially in the playoff series, are something you want,” Theodore said. “You want to be effective out there and you want those minutes. I just feel like I am just trying to keep going, rolling, and keep playing smart hockey.”

Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said Theodore’s game had “inconsistencies” when he replaced Bruce Cassidy on March 29, but the latter has been steady and reliable this postseason -- he has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and is plus-14 in 18 games.

“He's had a real good playoff,” Tortorella said. “His positioning has been really good. Him and (McNabb) have played together, been a shutdown pair. He has just brought it to a different level come playoff time.”