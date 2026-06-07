Theodore fulfills childhood dream with 2OT goal in Game 3 of Cup Final

Golden Knights defenseman on ‘a different level’ in playoffs, helps take series lead against Hurricanes

Shea Theodore for Game 3 folo

© David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Inside the home of Shea Theodore's parents stands a wall scuffed with puck marks.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman hammered puck after puck toward a net in the garage. Some went in the net, some left marks on the door. Others ended up inside the walls.

That garage is where Theodore first dreamed of scoring a game-winning goal in the Stanley Cup Final.

The fantasy became reality in double overtime of Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. But like some of the shots that punished the walls of his childhood home, this puck went wide of the net but then bounced off the end boards and then the left skate of goalie Brandon Bussi.

“It's exactly the way I planned,” Theodore said. “I think at that point, you obviously want to be the guy that scores, but I think at the same time you just want to play well. You want to carry the play and be smart defensively. Overall, just get things to the net.”

The victory capped a wild night and has the Golden Knights leading 2-1 in the best-of-7 series. Game 4 is here Tuesday (8 p.m.; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

CAR@VGK, SCF, Gm 3: Theodore banks 2OT winner off the end boards

Theodore’s goal served as a catharsis after Vegas squandered a four-goal lead, built on the back of forward Mitch Marner, who had a hat trick and an assist in the second period. Carolina scored three goals in a 39-second span early in the third period before tying it on a power-play goal with 1:42 remaining, coincidentally after Theodore’s delay-of-game penalty.

“We're a resilient group; I don't know how many comebacks we had in the regular season, (21),” Theodore said. “We stayed calm, we stayed collected. Obviously, in the third period, we must take a better hold of that. But I like the way reset in overtime.

“Just relief. I think I was pretty gassed toward the end, so just relief that the game was over, and we got the win.”

Theodore, who signed a seven-year, $51.975 million contract ($7.425 million average annual value) on Oct. 24, 2024, saw his role increase this season. He stepped into the top defenseman role after Alex Pietrangelo was ruled out for the season with a lower-body injury.

“He’s done a lot more this year,” said Brayden McNabb, his defense partner. “He’s taken on the (role) with ‘Petro’ out. He’s had more responsibilities, and he’s handled it awesome.”

Theodore played 51 shifts in Game 3, leading to a career-high 39:09 of ice time. He had a goal and an assist and three blocked shots.

“Obviously, extended minutes, especially in the playoff series, are something you want,” Theodore said. “You want to be effective out there and you want those minutes. I just feel like I am just trying to keep going, rolling, and keep playing smart hockey.”

Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said Theodore’s game had “inconsistencies” when he replaced Bruce Cassidy on March 29, but the latter has been steady and reliable this postseason -- he has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) and is plus-14 in 18 games.

“He's had a real good playoff,” Tortorella said. “His positioning has been really good. Him and (McNabb) have played together, been a shutdown pair. He has just brought it to a different level come playoff time.”

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