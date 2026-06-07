Theodore fulfills childhood dream with 2OT goal in Game 3 of Cup Final

LAS VEGAS -- Inside the home of Shea Theodore's parents stands a wall scuffed with puck marks.
The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman hammered puck after puck toward a net in the garage. Some went in the net, some left marks on the door. Others ended up inside the walls.
That garage is where Theodore first dreamed of scoring a game-winning goal in the Stanley Cup Final.
The fantasy became reality in double overtime of Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. But like some of the shots that punished the walls of his childhood home, this puck went wide of the net but then bounced off the end boards and then the left skate of goalie Brandon Bussi.
“It's exactly the way I planned,” Theodore said. “I think at that point, you obviously want to be the guy that scores, but I think at the same time you just want to play well. You want to carry the play and be smart defensively. Overall, just get things to the net.”
The victory capped a wild night and has the Golden Knights leading 2-1 in the best-of-7 series. Game 4 is here Tuesday (8 p.m.; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).