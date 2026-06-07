T-Pain to headline free concert prior to Game 4

LAS VEGAS -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, producer and global cultural icon T-Pain will headline a free concert ahead of Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 9, on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The performance will begin at 3:00 p.m. PT, shortly before the 5:00 p.m. PT matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

The concert is open to the public, and no ticket is required to attend the outdoor performance. Toshiba Plaza will open for fans attending the concert at 2 p.m. PT. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open at 3:45 p.m. PT for fans with tickets to the game. Fans without tickets to the game are invited to remain at Toshiba Plaza for an on-site watch party.

No bags or backpacks will be permitted except for small personal bags. Please see the bag policy for T-Mobile Arena, also in effect for Toshiba Plaza. No coolers, outside food & drink or lawn chairs will be allowed. Complimentary water stations will be available for all fans throughout the event.

Portions of the performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcast on ABC, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

As a GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon, T-Pain has reshaped the fabric of pop, hip-hop, R&B and culture itself. He has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon.

Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer’s influence has transcended generations in music and more. He shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming & Nappy Boy Dranks, podcast host, director and editor, expert drift driver, actor, author and spokesperson. Please visit www.tpain.com for more information.