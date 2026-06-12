Bussi among top performers for Hurricanes in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Honor roll

Brandon Bussi (Carolina Hurricanes): Coach Rod Brind’Amour was asked early in the series if the backup goalie would be ready if called upon after sitting for the entire postseason. Brind’Amour said yes, but also intimated that things would not be good if they had to go away from Frederik Andersen and rely on the first-year goaltender they picked up on waivers in October. Well, Brind’Amour was wrong. Bussi has won each of his first two starts and stopped 18 straight shots in relief in Game 3 before losing on a fluke goal in double overtime. In Game 5, Bussi turned in the best performance by any goalie in this series, making 23 saves. He is the first goaltender in NHL history to make his first two career playoff starts in the Final and win each game.

Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes): The captain is killing the Golden Knights. That was the assessment of Vegas coach John Tortorella after Staal scored two goals in Game 4, including the game-winner in a 5-3 win. In Game 5, Staal scored Carolina’s first goal, tying the game at 11:46 of the first period. He slammed Brayden McNabb into the corner, weakening the defenseman’s clearing attempt. Then he went straight to the front, a few steps ahead of McNabb, and put his stick on the ice, deflecting a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers past Carter Hart for his sixth goal of the Final. He joined Jean Beliveau and Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens and Cyclone Taylor of the Vancouver Millionaires as the only players to open the Final with a five-game goal streak. The 37-year-old hadn’t had a five-game goal streak in the regular season or playoffs since he was 18.

Pavel Dorofeyev (Vegas Golden Knights): The high-scoring forward was in a bit of funk but broke out of it with a power-play goal at 6:52 of the first to open the scoring, snapping a pass past Bussi. It ended his seven-game goal drought and six-game point drought. It was his 11th goal of the postseason and his League-leading fifth on the power play, which established a single-postseason mark for the Golden Knights. Dorofeyev also scored the other goal by Vegas, at 13:49 of the third period. He has 12 goals this postseason.

Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes): The Finnish forward has not found it easy going in the 2026 postseason. He had four goals and 11 points in the first 17 postseason games, but picked the perfect time to break out, scoring one of the biggest goals of his career at 17:51 of the second period to make it 3-1. Sean Walker's pass from the point hit Aho in the skates as he drove the net, but he was able to fish it out and get off a shot before he ran out of real estate.

Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes): The Russian forward was looking to make an impact in the Final and he did in the biggest game, scoring two power-play goals. Svechnikov has eight career playoff power-play goals, passing franchise icon Ron Francis and moving into fourth place on the franchise list for postseason power-play goals.