Commodore sounds Hurricanes siren in iconic bathrobe before Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Former Carolina defenseman hypes up Lenovo Center

VGK@CAR, SCF, Gm 5: Mike Commodore cranks the siren in Raleigh

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

All Mike Commodore needed were his shower shoes.

The former Carolina Hurricanes defenseman sounded the siren before Game 5 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Sporting his iconic bathrobe etched with his former No. 22 and Hurricanes logo, Commodore, who won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2006, cranked the siren as fans got loud in the stands.

A winded Commodore then pumped his fist in the air and fixed his robe that was coming undone.

The retired defenseman began wearing the bathrobe in pregame and postgame interviews during the Hurricanes 2006 Stanley Cup run. He purchased the robe on the team’s public store catalogue.

Commodore spent three of his 11 NHL seasons with the Hurricanes. He last played in the League in 2012.

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