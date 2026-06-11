Kucherov of Lightning wins Hart Trophy as NHL MVP

Forward claims award for 2nd time after having 130 points this season

kucherov-hart-graphic-2026
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Right wing Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning is the 2025-26 recipient of the Hart Memorial Trophy, presented “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

A journey that involved planes, automobiles and jet skis, Kucherov was surprised with the trophy by Phil Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup.

A Hart Trophy finalist for the third consecutive season (3rd in 2024-25 and 2nd in 2023-24), the 32-year-old Kucherov claimed his second career win and first since 2018-19. He becomes the third player to go seven-plus years between Hart Trophy wins, joining Jean Beliveau (eight years, 1955-56 and 1963-64) and Sidney Crosby (seven years, 2006-07 and 2013-14).

Kucherov emerged as the winner of an epic three-way Hart Trophy balloting race featuring a trio of former winners of the award – Kucherov, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon – who had combined to win it five times in the eight-season span from 2016-17 through 2023-24. For the first time since the current points allocation system was established in 1995-96, all three finalists received at least 25 percent of all first-place votes.

The Tampa Bay right wing was a top-five selection on 196 of 198 ballots and received 72 first-place votes in collecting 1,436 points to post a razon-thin margin of victory – 10 voting points – over McDavid, who appeared as a top-five pick on all 198 ballots, including 68 first-place votes, for 1,426 points. MacKinnon was listed on 195 ballots in collecting 52 first-place votes and 1,297 points for third place. Kucherov’s winning margin of 10 points is the third-fewest in the 30 years under the current points allocation: Jose Theodore edged Jarome Iginla in a tiebreak (434-434, Theodore placed first with more first-place votes) in 2001-02 and Chris Pronger eked past Jaromir Jagr 396-395 in 1999-2000.

Kucherov finished second in the NHL with 44-86—130 in 76 games – 42 points more than his closest teammate (Jake Guentzel: 38-50—88 in 81 GP) – to power the Lightning to their ninth straight playoff berth. Kucherov’s 42-point edge was the second-largest gap between a team’s top two scorers in 2025-26, trailing just the 56-point difference between Macklin Celebrini (45-70—115 in 82 GP) and Will Smith (24-35—59 in 69 GP) of the San Jose Sharks. Kucherov, who found the scoresheet in 60 of his 76 appearances (78.9%), additionally ranked among the League leaders in points per game (1st; 1.71), even-strength assists (1st; 57), multi-assist performances (t-1st; 25), assists (2nd; 86), even-strength points (2nd; 92), multi-point performances (2nd; 40), plus/minus (t-3rd; +43), even-strength goals (4th; 35), power-play assists (4th; 29), multi-goal performances (t-4th; 8), power-play points (6th; 37), game-winning goals (t-7th; 8) and goals (8th; 44). Kucherov, who totaled 44-100—144 in 2023-24 (81 GP), became the 10th player in League history to produce multiple 130-point seasons. He also became the 17th-fastest player in NHL history to reach both the 1,000-point (809 GP on Oct. 25 vs. ANA) and 1,100-point (863 GP on March 12 vs. DET) milestones.

2025-26 Hart Trophy Voting

Points                                                  (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)
1. Nikita Kucherov, TBL    1,436    (72-60-52-12-0)
2. Connor McDavid, EDM    1,426    (68-62-56-10-2)
3. Nathan MacKinnon, COL    1,297    (52-54-69-17-3)
4. Macklin Celebrini, SJS    625    (5-20-18-103-36)
5. Nick Suzuki, MTL    102    (1-0-0-19-35)
6. David Pastrnak, BOS    82    (0-0-1-11-44)
7. Zach Werenski, CBJ    53    (0-0-0-10-23)
8. Cole Caufield, MTL    51    (0-2-1-6-14)
9. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF    16    (0-0-0-3-7)
10. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL    12    (0-0-1-1-4)
11. Moritz Seider, DET    8    (0-0-0-2-2)
t-12. Sidney Crosby, PIT    5    (0-0-0-1-2)
Cale Makar, COL    5    (0-0-0-1-2)
14. Jason Robertson, DAL    5    (0-0-0-0-5)
15. Lane Hutson, MTL    4    (0-0-0-1-1)
16. Matthew Schaefer, NYI    4    (0-0-0-0-4)
17. Scott Wedgewood, COL    3    (0-0-0-1-0)
t-18. Quinn Hughes, MIN    2    (0-0-0-0-2)
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN    2    (0-0-0-0-2)
Jeremy Swayman, BOS    2    (0-0-0-0-2)
Tage Thompson, BUF    2    (0-0-0-0-2)
Dan Vladar, PHI    2    (0-0-0-0-2)
t-23. Jack Hughes, NJD    1    (0-0-0-0-1)
Gabriel Landeskog, COL    1    (0-0-0-0-1)
Ilya Sorokin, NYI    1    (0-0-0-0-1)
Logan Thompson, WSH    1    (0-0-0-0-1)

(10-7-5-3-1 points allocation)

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