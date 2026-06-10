Staal keeps Stanley Cup Final goal streak going, scores Game 4 winner for Hurricanes

LAS VEGAS -- The pass came across the low slot slowly, like a change-up.

Jordan Staal had to adjust.

The Carolina Hurricanes captain twisted and turned, trying to get his forehand on the puck, failing, flailing. His feet tangled, and he started to fall, fading away from the net.

Somehow, he reached out and whacked the puck with his backhand, and it fluttered past the glove of the goalie diving across the crease.

At first, Staal wasn’t sure it had gone in. But then he heard the crowd go quiet and his teammates yelling. Flat on his stomach, he put his face down on the ice and shook his fists in celebration.

“I don’t know, man,” Staal said. “I was in my own world. It was an incredible moment, obviously, and just let a big yell go.”

Staal had scored his second goal of the night and fifth of the Stanley Cup Final, and it held up as the winning goal in a 5-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

“I almost missed the pass, because it was kind of rolling, and then I saw him falling in slow motion,” said forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who earned the primary assist on the play. “And, I mean, at the time, you’re not laughing. But after it went in, I was laughing pretty hard and celebrating. That was impressive.”