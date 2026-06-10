Hurricanes, Golden Knights writing new chapters in compelling Final

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Known as "The Hockey Maven," Fischler's insight and wit appear here every Wednesday. With the Stanley Cup Final approaching Game 5, the calendar turns back to the Final in 2006 and 2023, won by the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, respectively.

Looking ahead to Game 5 of this pulsating Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC), I'm reminded why the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes are playing hockey that's been so intense, so melodramatic, and how they're writing new chapters in pursuit of a championship.

"Nothing is permanent in this business until you have the Stanley Cup perched on the trophy shelf," said Tommy Ivan, coach of Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings in 1950, 1952, 1954, who entered the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Class of 1974.

Rod Brind'Amour is back in the Final as Hurricanes coach 20 years since he was captain of their first Cup-winning team in 2006, when they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in Game 7. They were helped by Justin Williams, "Mr. Game 7," previously unheralded heroes Aaron Ward and Frantisek Kaberle, and 22-year-old goalie Cam Ward, voted winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The crescendo at RBC Center (now Lenovo Center) peaked among the crowd of nearly 19,000 once Justin Williams' empty-net goal at 18:59 of the third period sealed the victory. Repeated chants of "We want the Cup!" could almost be heard throughout Dixie. On that night, Raleigh turned into a hockey town.

The Hurricanes have yet to miss the playoffs in a full season since Tom Dundon acquired a majority stake in the franchise from Peter Karmanos on Jan. 11, 2018. Brind'Amour, hired May 8, 2018, can become the seventh person in NHL history, and first since Toe Blake with the Montreal Canadiens in 1956, to win the Stanley Cup with the same franchise as a player and a coach.

"The whole point when I bought the team is you wanted something you could be proud of," Dundon told NHL.com on May 30, one day after the Hurricanes advanced with a 6-1 win against the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. "You want to have a product you can be proud of, and you want to do things in a way that you know the brand is something special. When I bought the team, we had some work to do there.

"We were very fortunate that we hired Rod and had some good players there and then we kept adding to it."