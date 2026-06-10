Hurricanes overcome another 'shaky' 2nd period in Game 4 win

It’s possible that the long change in the second period has been the cause of the Hurricanes' troubles against the Golden Knights.

“I’m not sure,” Stankoven said. “We’ll have to go to the video and figure that out and make some adjustments.”

Both goals by the Golden Knights in the second period started with odd-man rushes.

On the first goal, the Hurricanes were able to scurry back and defend the rush, but during the ensuing sequence Karlsson was left unattended in the left face-off circle and one-timed a pass from Rasmus Andersson past goalie Brandon Bussi at 4:22.

Howden tied the game at 17:08, taking a pass from Colton Sissons on a 2-on-1 rush and roofing a shot over Bussi.

“That’s one thing to look at just because of how fast they play, how quick they move pucks up,” Blake said. “So, I think we can definitely be a little better on that, but that definitely plays a little bit of a factor I think, for sure.”

Tuesday's performance in the second period came on the heels of Game 3 on Saturday, when the Golden Knights scored four goals in the middle frame to take control of the game. The Hurricanes staged an epic comeback in the third period to somehow tie that game, but they ultimately lost 5-4 in double overtime.

“They play it the right way, and we’ve had some really bad second periods. That’s no secret,” Ehlers said. “We know what we need to do, we just haven’t been able to do that, and that’s something that we’re going to keep looking at.

“You’re up 3-1 (in Game 4), you don’t want to give up goals every second period. (Vegas) is a really good team, they’re going to score on their chances, so we have to clean that up."

Coach Rod Brind’Amour was not ready to pin all of Carolina’s second-period issues on the long change. Instead, he is becoming accustomed to the ebbs and flows in what has turned out to be an unpredictable Final.

“We’re playing a good team, it’s not going to look pretty all 60 minutes,” Brind’Amour said. “They make a push and just the way the games set up. We’ve had good starts, but they’re a great team and they’re not going to let us get going again. We made some errors (in the second), but it’s a good team we’re playing.”