Staal scores backhand goal while falling in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes captain notches 2nd goal of game in 3rd period

CAR@VGK, SCF, Gm 4: Staal takes lead with his second goal of night

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jordan Staal surged into Game 4 ready to score.

The Carolina Hurricanes captain scored an insane backhand goal in Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

With the game tied 3-3 in the third period, Staal received a pass from teammate Nikolaj Ehlers while his body was turning in front of the net. He then batted the moving puck with his backhand while falling to the ice on his stomach. The puck went above Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart’s glove and into the net to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead.

Hurricanes fans went wild at a Lenovo Center watch party after the goal.

It was Staal’s second goal of the game. The 37-year-old forward scored the Hurricanes’ third goal of the first period at 12:48, giving Carolina an early 3-1 lead.

Staal has five goals in the Cup Final. He scored only two goals in the first three rounds of the 2026 playoffs.

The Hurricanes captain is playing in his third career Stanley Cup Final and first since he won the trophy with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009.

The goal helped the Hurricanes defeated the Golden Knights 5-3 to tie the series 2-2. Game 5 will travel back to Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Thursday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS).

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