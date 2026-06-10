Staal scores backhand goal while falling in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Jordan Staal surged into Game 4 ready to score.

The Carolina Hurricanes captain scored an insane backhand goal in Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

With the game tied 3-3 in the third period, Staal received a pass from teammate Nikolaj Ehlers while his body was turning in front of the net. He then batted the moving puck with his backhand while falling to the ice on his stomach. The puck went above Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart’s glove and into the net to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead.

Hurricanes fans went wild at a Lenovo Center watch party after the goal.