Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights, Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Live Blog

8:08 p.m. ET

While we wait for Mother Nature to take another shot at taking down the Golden Knight in the pregame show, here is some great nuggets from our NHL Stats crew.

The Hurricanes are the second team in NHL history to erase a multigoal deficit in the third period of multiple Stanley Cup Final games in a single series regardless of the outcome. The other is the 1964 Maple Leafs during Game 2 (4-3 OT L) and Game 3 (4-3 L) against the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs eventually ended up winning the series in seven games.

The Hurricanes have spent 46.2% of time in the offensive zone with the puck this postseason which is the most among all teams. Since the 2022 postseason, the Hurricanes have had the best percentage among all teams in every single playoff year (45.4% in 2022, 44.4% in 2023, 45.3% in 2024, 45.1 % in 2025).

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal can become the fourth player in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to score a goal in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final. The others are Mike Bossy (4 GP in 1982, Islanders), Steve Payne (4 GP in 1981, North Stars) and Johnny Bucyk (4 GP in 1970, Bruins).

Staal (3-1—4 in 3 GP) can join his brother Eric (2-6—8 in 7 GP) as the second Staal brother with five or more points in the Stanley Cup Final with the Hurricanes franchise. The only sets of brothers to record as many career points in the championship round with a single franchise are Henri and Maurice Richard (Canadiens), Frank and Peter Mahovlich (Canadiens), Dennis and Bobby Hull (Blackhawks), Brent and Duane Sutter (Islanders), Don and Nick Metz (w/ Maple Leafs), Bill and Fred Cook (Rangers).

The Golden Knights (53 G in 13 GP) are averaging 4.08 goals per game all-time in the Stanley Cup Final which is the second-best rate among all tams behind the Islanders (4.13; 99 G in 24 GP).

The Golden Knights can become the fourth different team in the past 40 years to win five consecutive Stanley Cup Final home games. The others are the Ducks (6-0 from 2003 to 2007) and the Penguins (5-0 from 1991 to 2008 and 2009 to 2016).

Vegas forward Mitch Marner (3-4—7 in 3 GP) is tied for the most points by a player through their first three career Stanley Cup Final games in the modern era (since 1943-44). The others are Rod Gilbert (4-3—7 w/ NYR), Denis Potvin (4-3—7 in 1980 w/ NYI), and Mikko Rantanen (0-7—7 w/ COL).

Shea Theodore (4-10—14 in 13 GP), who recorded two points in Game 3 including the overtime winner, is averaging 1.08 career points in the Stanley Cup Final which is the fourth-best rate by a defenseman (min. 10 GP) behind only Bobby Orr (1.25; 8-12—20 in 16 GP), Al MacInnis (1.18; 4-9—13 in 11 GP) and Denis Potvin (1.17; 9-19—28 in 24 GP).