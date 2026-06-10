Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights, Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Live Blog

Welcome to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights.
All the sights, sounds, highlights from T-Mobile Arena in Vegas
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Welcome to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights.
This game has plenty of up-and-down action.
Brandon Bussi just made a nice save on Pavel Dorofeyev to keep it 2-1 Carolina with 8:16 left.
I've learned one thing about the NHL.com crew on this trip - they all love peanut M&Ms.
They have raided the M Lounge at our Marriot in Raleigh and they are scarfing down the peanut M&Ms the Golden Knights put out for the media.
Ok, not they, we. I've had a few myself.
My plan to watch my weight has gone to hell on this trip, with steak dinners, M&Ms and seemingly big meals at every turn.
Shawn Roarke calls it the NHL - Never Hungry League. He's not lying.
Speaking of, fans at the game will get free fries from McDonald's tomorrow and we are one Vegas goal in the period away from free Taco Bell.
What a time to be alive.
Looks like we have another wild one shaping up here.
It's now 2-1 Hurricanes after Mark Stone beats Bussi on a breakaway at 7:32.
Shea Theodore makes a gorgeous pass from his own d-zone to Stone at the blueline and he walks in and is able to get it around Bussi.
And this place is going nuts again.
That's three goals in the first 7 minutes of the game.
Everyone who expected a defensive standoff in the series has to be scratching their heads at what is going on.
But the fans love it.
The Hurricanes cash in four seconds after the power play expires, Taylor Hall making a gorgeous pass to Jackson Blake, who buries it into an open net.
It's 2-0 and we just 3:28 into the game.
The goal came just a few seconds after Brandon Bussi passes his first major test in this game, stopping Mark Stone on a shorthanded breakaway.
I even heard a few "Bussi, Bussi" chants break out.
What a start for Carolina. 2-0 early in the first.
As the goal went in, the DJ played "Say It Ain't So" by Weezer.
The Hurricanes score first, just 1:06 into the game. Jalen Chatfield takes a shot on goal, it goes wide, but bounces in front where Logan Stankoven finds in and backhands it in.
Hurricanes lead 1-0 and now they are going on the power play with 18:36 left after Shea Theodore gets whistled for tripping.
What a start.
T-Pain is doing double duty tonight. He played the pregame show and then cranked the siren pregame.
As expected, Mother Nature was no match for the golden knight. If you're keeping score, she's 0-2 in this Final.
As expected, this place is really loud as the crowd can sense a second Cup title in the past four seasons.
A win tonight would really increase the odds.
I just love the pregame theatrics they do here. It's so great, it's so cheesy and it's so Vegas.
Speaking of 100% Vegas, I believe Wayne Newton is in the house tonight. He's Mr. Las Vegas.
Anyway, all the guessing, all the theatrics, all the hype is over and we are ready to play hockey.
Here we go.
While we wait for Mother Nature to take another shot at taking down the Golden Knight in the pregame show, here is some great nuggets from our NHL Stats crew.
The Hurricanes are the second team in NHL history to erase a multigoal deficit in the third period of multiple Stanley Cup Final games in a single series regardless of the outcome. The other is the 1964 Maple Leafs during Game 2 (4-3 OT L) and Game 3 (4-3 L) against the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs eventually ended up winning the series in seven games.
The Hurricanes have spent 46.2% of time in the offensive zone with the puck this postseason which is the most among all teams. Since the 2022 postseason, the Hurricanes have had the best percentage among all teams in every single playoff year (45.4% in 2022, 44.4% in 2023, 45.3% in 2024, 45.1 % in 2025).
Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal can become the fourth player in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to score a goal in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final. The others are Mike Bossy (4 GP in 1982, Islanders), Steve Payne (4 GP in 1981, North Stars) and Johnny Bucyk (4 GP in 1970, Bruins).
Staal (3-1—4 in 3 GP) can join his brother Eric (2-6—8 in 7 GP) as the second Staal brother with five or more points in the Stanley Cup Final with the Hurricanes franchise. The only sets of brothers to record as many career points in the championship round with a single franchise are Henri and Maurice Richard (Canadiens), Frank and Peter Mahovlich (Canadiens), Dennis and Bobby Hull (Blackhawks), Brent and Duane Sutter (Islanders), Don and Nick Metz (w/ Maple Leafs), Bill and Fred Cook (Rangers).
The Golden Knights (53 G in 13 GP) are averaging 4.08 goals per game all-time in the Stanley Cup Final which is the second-best rate among all tams behind the Islanders (4.13; 99 G in 24 GP).
The Golden Knights can become the fourth different team in the past 40 years to win five consecutive Stanley Cup Final home games. The others are the Ducks (6-0 from 2003 to 2007) and the Penguins (5-0 from 1991 to 2008 and 2009 to 2016).
Vegas forward Mitch Marner (3-4—7 in 3 GP) is tied for the most points by a player through their first three career Stanley Cup Final games in the modern era (since 1943-44). The others are Rod Gilbert (4-3—7 w/ NYR), Denis Potvin (4-3—7 in 1980 w/ NYI), and Mikko Rantanen (0-7—7 w/ COL).
Shea Theodore (4-10—14 in 13 GP), who recorded two points in Game 3 including the overtime winner, is averaging 1.08 career points in the Stanley Cup Final which is the fourth-best rate by a defenseman (min. 10 GP) behind only Bobby Orr (1.25; 8-12—20 in 16 GP), Al MacInnis (1.18; 4-9—13 in 11 GP) and Denis Potvin (1.17; 9-19—28 in 24 GP).
As if this series needed any more drama, we now have Brandon Bussi in goal for Carolina, Frederik Andersen not even in uniform and Pyotr Kochetkov as the backup.
Andersen did not practice for a maintenance day on Monday, per coach Rod Brind’Amour.
When asked yesterday by reporters if Andersen was OK after he was hit in the head in the collision with Ivan Barbashev on the goalie interference play in the second period, Brind’Amour said yes.
The Hurricanes are saying he's a healthy scratch, so him not playing is not injury related.
It's amazing, but we are just three games into the final heading into tonight and there have been more twists and turns than the New York, New York roller coaster right down the block from T-Mobile Arena.
Actually, sitting in this arena feels like being on a roller coaster. The bass is so bassy that the seats and tables shake with each note.
I have a cup of iced tea next to me and it's rippling like the water cup in that scene from Jurassic Park when the T-Rex is on his way.
Warmups are over. The players are back in their rooms, the fans are streaming in from the T-Pain concert and we are almost ready to go.
The crazy pregame show is up next, then the anthems and then at least 60 more minutes of mayhem.
We have big news here from Vegas – Brandon Bussi will start in goal for the Hurricanes in Game 4.
As it turns out, this was not a tough call for coach Rod Brind’Amour, since Freddy Andersen, who helped the Hurricanes get this far, isn't even dressed, Pyotr Kochetkov will be the backup tonight.
The players are on the ice, Bussi is in net. It won’t be long now before the extravagant pregame festivities begin.
© Bill Price
Welcome back.
For the first time in the series, we had two days off between games and we needed them after three wild, crazy and incredible games. Vegas leads the best-of-7 series after an insane Game 3 on Saturday that saw Vegas take a 4-0 lead, Carolina tie it up and Vegas then win in double overtime.
And we have plenty of intrigue as we wait for warmups to start.
Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour would not say in his pregame media availability about 2 hours ago who his starting goalie will be.
Will it be Freddie Andersen or will he switch to Brandon Bussi, who played great in relief of Andersen in Game 3?
I think he should go with Bussi, but if I were a betting man, I would think it’s Andersen.
As for the scene here in Vegas. T-Pain did a pregame concert out at Toshiba Plaza which was really cool.
Well, cool from a vibe sense, but uncool from a temperature sense. It’s another hot one here in Vegas.
How hot? The ice in Dan Rosen’s Starbucks iced tea melted in the 2-3 minutes we were outside on our walk over from the Park MGM.
We are just a few minutes away from finding out who will start in goal for the Canes. I’ll check back then.