Stanley Cup Final blog: Jordan Martinook

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook will be keeping his own blog throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. He will check in regularly with behind-the-scenes access.
In his fifth entry, Martinook discusses a got-to-have-it 5-3 win against the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, tying the best-of-7 series at two games apiece. The Hurricanes, who started backup Brandon Bussi in net and scratched starter Frederik Andersen, jumped to a 3-1 lead in the first period only to surrender two goals in the second. Carolina has been outscored 9-1 in the four second periods of this series. Captain Jordan Staal scored his second goal of the game at 6:32 of the third while falling to the ice and reaching back to bat the puck into the goal to give the Hurricanes the lead before Nikolaj Ehlers scored into an empty net with 55 seconds remaining.
The teams play Game 5 at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).