Golden Knights seek to ‘clean up’ mistakes after Game 4 loss in Cup Final

The topsy-turvy Final is that way after the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Vegas has now allowed at least four goals in every game and 17 through four, a recipe for disaster if it keeps happening.

For coach John Tortorella, the issue has been a simple one: an ability to clear out opposing players like Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal, who scored the winning goal for Carolina, from in front of the net, near the blue paint.

“To me, it’s not self-afflicted,” Tortorella said. “We’ve got to be stronger, and we’ve got to win that battle.”

The Golden Knights haven’t done nearly enough of that in this series. The play that led to Carolina’s winning goal by Staal was prime evidence of that.

It started when Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore had a brutal turnover when his pass from behind his own net up the gut went right to Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, who was robbed by Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart. The rebound was flubbed around until Nikolaj Ehlers, with several Golden Knights players chasing him, corralled a loose puck and slid it over to Staal, who was alone in front of the crease and dove to chip it over Hart’s outstretched arm.

It was chaos yet again around the Vegas net.

And again, it resulted with the puck going into it, courtesy of Staal. This time, it put Carolina up 4-3 at 6:32 of the third period, a lead the Hurricanes would not relinquish the rest of the way.

“It’s not so much the turnover. Carter makes a great save, but just after that we make another mistake, we leave the front of the net,” Tortorella said.

“I thought there were a lot of good minutes in the game. It’s just, (giving one up) for free, that’s a hard one for me. … There are people there, one that last one. It was just a bit of a panic. Everybody chased it into the corner after a turnover.”