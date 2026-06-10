Hurricanes' call on Bussi pays off in Game 4 win of Stanley Cup Final

The additional surprise was that Andersen didn’t even dress as the backup; Carolina’s third goalie Pyotr Kochetkov did.

“If you're going to give him a break, you need to give him a break,” Brind’Amour explained. “So, to me, him dressing, and going through all that, that's not really giving him a night off. That's it.”

Whenever Brind’Amour told Bussi the decision, there was just enough time for the Sound Beach, New York, native’s parents, Rob and Lisa Bussi, to make it to Las Vegas to watch him start the biggest game of his career.

“My fiancé (Mary Raclawski) and her parents were here for Game 3, and then my parents scrambled to get here for tonight,” Bussi said. “Not easy from New York, so obviously means a lot for all the people to show up and support us.”

Bussi’s mini rooting section saw him stop Mark Stone on a short-handed breakaway on the first shot he faced 2:13 into the game. Carolina already led 1-0 on Logan Stankoven’s goal at 1:06 and Jackson Blake scored at 3:28 to make it 2-0. Vegas’ second shot was also a Stone breakaway. That time, the Golden Knights captain got the best of Bussi by tucking a forehand around his left pad to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to 2-1 at 7:22.

By the end of the first period, Carolina’s lead was 3-1 and Bussi had settled into a rhythm with five saves.

“Obviously, getting some work early, shots or zone time stuff, makes it a little easier to get engaged,” Bussi said. “But I think it's a back-and-forth game, right? Goalies making saves here and there.”