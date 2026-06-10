Golden Knights had to 'chase' Hurricanes in Game 4 loss of Cup Final

Actually, it was just one Hurricanes' power-play goal, from their captain Jordan Staal at 12:48 of the first period, that gave them a 3-1 lead on Vegas. Carolina’s second goal, however, from forward Jackson Blake, came four seconds after the Hurricanes’ power play ended, so it still felt like a kill for the Golden Knights.

“Some stuff to clean up there, but you know, I think we bounced back in the second period, played a really good second period,” Andersson said. “The third period, it’s a tight game and they get the bounce with them today and we get the bounce with us last game.”

Yes, the Golden Knights got a great bounce in Game 3, when defenseman Shea Theodore’s shot hit the end boards, then caromed off Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi for a 5-4 double-overtime win.

Overall, however, there’s a discrepancy between Vegas’ tremendous second periods and the rest of them. Vegas has outscored Carolina 9-1 in second periods in these four games, but the Golden Knights have been outscored by Carolina 16-7 in first, third and overtime periods combined.

“I don't think we were that bad,” Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said. “First period, we have just a bad bounce over Carter's stick, take a penalty, and we don't get that kill. Well, basically, we don't get it killed, but that's not the difference tonight.”

No, for Tortorella, the difference was that Carolina didn’t earn their winning goal. It was, instead, a mistake by Theodore behind the net that led to Staal scoring on the backhand while falling to the ice.

Nevertheless, this was the third straight game in which the Golden Knights have allowed at least three goals in one period to the Hurricanes. In Game 4, it was in the first. In Games 2 and 3, it was in each of the third periods.

The Hurricanes have won two of those three games.

“I mean, we did do it (come back). We tied it up, we were playing some good hockey and had plenty of chances to go up ahead in the game,” Golden Knights forward Colton Sissons said. “Just couldn’t find a way. It was unfortunate.”