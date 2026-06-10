Golden Knights had to 'chase' Hurricanes in Game 4 loss of Cup Final

Vegas fell behind early, couldn't finish comeback after dominant 2nd period

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© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights were once again there with a tremendous second period, another 20 minutes in which they outscored the Carolina Hurricanes and forced a tie heading into the third period.

Their first period, however, put them in a situation where they had to have a great second. Vegas fell behind Carolina 3-1 in the first, and it didn’t have enough in the third to complete the comeback, ultimately losing 5-3 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5, which is at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Golden Knights entered Tuesday’s game with a 2-1 series lead. They had the raucous T-Mobile crowd behind them. Then, when Carolina took a 2-0 lead 3:28 into the game, the fans got quiet and the Golden Knights were chasing.

“I mean, you look at it, first goal (by Carolina forward Logan Stankoven) is a face-off play where it’s a bounce off the wall, bounce right in the middle and they capitalize. Then, two goals on our (penalty kill) where we’ve been really good all playoffs long,” Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson said.

CAR@VGK, SCF, Gm 4: Stankoven gives Hurricanes lead with backhand goal

Actually, it was just one Hurricanes' power-play goal, from their captain Jordan Staal at 12:48 of the first period, that gave them a 3-1 lead on Vegas. Carolina’s second goal, however, from forward Jackson Blake, came four seconds after the Hurricanes’ power play ended, so it still felt like a kill for the Golden Knights.

“Some stuff to clean up there, but you know, I think we bounced back in the second period, played a really good second period,” Andersson said. “The third period, it’s a tight game and they get the bounce with them today and we get the bounce with us last game.”

Yes, the Golden Knights got a great bounce in Game 3, when defenseman Shea Theodore’s shot hit the end boards, then caromed off Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi for a 5-4 double-overtime win. 

Overall, however, there’s a discrepancy between Vegas’ tremendous second periods and the rest of them. Vegas has outscored Carolina 9-1 in second periods in these four games, but the Golden Knights have been outscored by Carolina 16-7 in first, third and overtime periods combined.

“I don't think we were that bad,” Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said. “First period, we have just a bad bounce over Carter's stick, take a penalty, and we don't get that kill. Well, basically, we don't get it killed, but that's not the difference tonight.”

No, for Tortorella, the difference was that Carolina didn’t earn their winning goal. It was, instead, a mistake by Theodore behind the net that led to Staal scoring on the backhand while falling to the ice.

Nevertheless, this was the third straight game in which the Golden Knights have allowed at least three goals in one period to the Hurricanes. In Game 4, it was in the first. In Games 2 and 3, it was in each of the third periods.

The Hurricanes have won two of those three games.

“I mean, we did do it (come back). We tied it up, we were playing some good hockey and had plenty of chances to go up ahead in the game,” Golden Knights forward Colton Sissons said. “Just couldn’t find a way. It was unfortunate.”

CAR@VGK, SCF, Gm 4: Blake finishes Hall's pass in opening period

Most of the Golden Knights who talked after the game didn’t have a big issue with the first period. Forward William Karlsson, however, did.

“Not good enough. Something we need to be aware of. We talked about it before the game,” he said. “We’d rather play with the lead rather than to chase.”

This series has been wild. Even when a team has had a lead, it hasn’t always been safe. The Golden Knights were up 4-0 in Game 3, and it went to double overtime. Still, a great start is always appreciated. The Golden Knights weren’t on the right side of the first in Game 4. They’ll move on quickly.

“Just getting ready for the next game. Flush this,” Tortorella said. “We worked hard to get back into it and I thought we had a really good third period. Jack (Eichel) hits the crossbar, we hit a post, but we don't get it done. So, we need to flush it and get ready for our next game. I don't think we should be looking any further than just the next game. So, we'll get on the plane tomorrow and get ready to play.”

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