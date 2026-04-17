Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round schedule announced

Postseason to begin with 3 games on Saturday

2026 playoffs bracket
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national television coverage for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round, which begins Saturday, April 18. All times listed are ET and subject to change.

2026 first round east schedule
2026 first round west schedule

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

Starting times and national broadcast information for games listed TBD will be announced when available.

Fans worldwide can share their predictions for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs and face off against friends, family, colleagues and fellow hockey fans in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Expedia. The eligible entrant that finishes atop the leaderboard will win the chance to attend a 2026–27 NHL event and an Adventure Chrono 41mm NHL Limited Edition Watch by Norqain. Visit NHL.com/Bracket to register.

First Shift, NHL Now and NHL Tonight will provide extensive pre - and postgame coverage across NHL Network throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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