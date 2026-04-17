Avalanche to use 2026 Olympics as motivator entering Stanley Cup Playoffs

MacKinnon and Toews each had a golden opportunity during the 2-1 overtime loss to the United States on Feb. 22, including MacKinnon missing wide on a shot with United States goalie Connor Hellebuyck out of position.

MacKinnon said that despite the loss, the Olympics and the 4 Nations Face-Off last season were good preparation for the emotional highs and lows of the postseason.

“It’s hard. If you ask any of the guys, it’s not easy; it’s like six Game 7s, and then when you come back, it’s weird,” MacKinnon said about going from the Olympics back to the regular season. “It’s starting to feel more normal, but when you come back, it’s not like you’re carrying that over. ... I think you can use the experience for the playoffs; it’s always good to play in big games and feel that pressure, so I think that’s a good thing for sure.”

Despite winning gold, Nelson, who was acquired by Colorado from the New York Islanders prior to the NHL Trade Deadline last season, knows the feeling of falling short in the playoffs. He was on the Islanders when they lost in the Eastern Conference Final in 2020 and Stanley Cup Semifinals in 2021.

But the motivation from winning or losing in the Olympics is not all that drives the Avalanche players.

Colorado has nine players from its 2022 Stanley Cup championship team, including forward Nazem Kadri (reacquired by Avalanche in a trade with the Calgary Flames on March 6), who want to experience that feeling again.

Then there is defenseman Brent Burns, 41, who has played 1,579 career regular-season games (including 1,007 straight) and 135 career postseason games (including a trip to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final with San Jose Sharks) but never won the Cup.

Burns also appeared in other conference finals with both the Sharks (2019) and Carolina Hurricanes (2023, 2025) before signing a one-year contract with the Avalanche on July 2, 2025.

“We have guys that were here in 2022 that want to get back on top of the mountain,” Bednar said. “We (also) have older guys (like Burns) that have been working their whole careers that are trying to get there as well. And young guys that are coming in, and our 2022 guys are trying to help them win. ... It’s going to be a tough task, but I think our guys are up for the challenge and excited about the challenge.”​