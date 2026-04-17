Quenneville says Ducks remind him of Blackhawks dynasty he coached

"Right off the bat, we had a deeper team than I would have thought. We had balance in all forwards lines, and our 'D' were above average as well."

Under Quenneville, Chicago went from missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs five consecutive seasons, to winning the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015).

He now has Anaheim in the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18. The Ducks will face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round at Rogers Place on Monday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, ESPN2, Victory+).

"We had a lot of skill (in Chicago) and basically, I had to tell them every day that I didn't care about scoring goals, that we have to stop goals," Quenneville said. "I thought it kind of happened this year with (the Ducks) a little bit too. But it's nice having those assets that have that skill and that ability to score. And I think if they have that ability, they should be able to check as well."

Quenneville was hired by Anaheim on May 8, 2025, to take over from Greg Cronin, who was fired after two seasons. The Ducks were coming out of a lengthy rebuild and looking to take the next step forward.

In Chicago, Quenneville took over from Denis Savard, who was fired four games into his third season in 2008-09. The Blackhawks qualified for the playoffs and went to the Western Conference Final in Quenneville's first season, losing in five games to the Detroit Red Wings. The following season, Chicago won its first Stanley Cup in 49 years.

In Anaheim, Quenneville is working with talented young forwards Beckett Sennecke, 20, Leo Carlsson, 21, Cutter Gauthier, 22, Mason McTavish, 23, along with defensemen Olen Zellweger, 22, Jackson LaCombe, 25, and goalie Lukas Dostal, 25.

When took over in Chicago, Quenneville had Patrick Kane, 19, Jonathan Toews, 20, Kris Versteeg, 22, Andrew Ladd, 22, Dave Bolland, 22, along with defensemen Cam Barker, 21, Brent Seabrook, 23, Dustin Byfuglien, 23, and Duncan Keith, 25.

"The one thing with those guys, is they made plays and the 'wow' factor was part of it as well," Quenneville said. "The consistency, competitiveness; Kane wanted the puck every single shift. He wanted the puck, wanted to play wanted to do something with it. He got better on his own every year in the offseason.

"Toews had different level of preparation and the importance of winning and doing things the right way and as a captain. People said it was too much pressure giving him the captaincy at a young age, but he took on a lot of responsibility, doing more than just being a player, but that's just Jonny. And he always said the right thing, did the right thing and you couldn't ask for a better leader."

Toews was 20 when he was named captain of the Blackhawks and was the third-youngest captain in NHL history at time.

Now as a 37-year-old veteran with the Winnipeg Jets, he also sees the similarities between the two teams and feels Quenneville is the right coach to take Anaheim to the next level.