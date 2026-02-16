Fiala to miss rest of regular season for Kings with leg fractures

MILAN -- Kevin Fiala will miss the remainder of the NHL regular season for the Los Angeles Kings due to fractures in his left lower leg.

The 29-year-old forward was injured while playing for Team Switzerland in a 5-1 loss to Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday.

The Kings said Sunday he will be reevaluated at the end of the regular season.

“Not the ending I imagined for my first Olympics,” Fiala said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Thank you everyone for reaching out. I truly appreciate the support. Biggest good luck to my team Switzerland, go get them!”

Switzerland, which went 1-1-1-0 in the preliminary round to earn the No. 5 seed, will play No. 12 Team Italy on Tuesday in the qualifying playoffs (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC).

Fiala was hit into the side boards by Canada forward Tom Wilson, who then fell on his left leg at 17:10 of the third period. Fiala, who was lying on his stomach on the ice, was able to get up onto his elbows but did not move his lower body. He was then transported to the hospital.

Switzerland forward Nico Hischier said it was clear to him that Wilson did not intend to injure Fiala.

“It seemed like an innocuous play,” Hischier said. “I don’t see any intention at all. It’s an unfortunate play and things like that happen. You get tangled up there and fell and twisted his leg.

“You saw [Canada] was all out there and they stick-tapped as well. Nobody likes to see that. I think both sides are wishing him the best.”

Fiala had 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 56 games this season for the Kings, who entered the Olympic break three points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

“It’s obviously emotional when you see a teammate go down like that,” Switzerland captain Roman Josi said. “He’s such a huge player for us, such a great player and great person.”