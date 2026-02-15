Canada leaning on past experience heading into Olympic quarterfinals

MILAN -- It's win or go home time, and Team Canada is ready for it.

"We had a job to do with the first three and we've done that," forward Sam Reinhart said. "Now it's shifting focus and it's starting for real."

Canada completed a three-game sweep of Group A in the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 by defeating Team France 10-2 at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday. By winning the group, the Canadians avoid the qualification round and will go into the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed.

The Canadians outscored Team Czechia, Team Switzerland and France 20-3 for a plus-17 goal differential.

Now they turn their focus to the elimination stage of the tournament, which means flipping the switch from coming together as a team and building their game and identity to playing basically only Game 7s from here on out.

"The stakes are higher but that's why you put in so much preparation," Canada captain Sidney Crosby said. "That's why you really work to get your identity as a team so that when you get to these big games that you're out there and the intensity, the speed, it's all there, but you understand your game and that remains the same. That's why you put all the work in for these opportunities and for us we've got a lot of guys who have been in these situations. They understand what's at stake and we all need to elevate our game in those situations."

Canada's roster has a wealth of Game 7 experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, led by Brad Marchand's 13 and Crosby's eight.

Every coach on the bench from Jon Cooper to Bruce Cassidy to Rick Tocchet to Pete DeBoer have coached in Game 7s.

Seventeen of Canada's players played in the 4 Nations Face-Off final against the United States last year, winning 3-2 in overtime.

Crosby and Drew Doughty can dig into their experience of going all the way to the top of the medal stand in the Olympics in 2010 and 2014 if anybody else on Canada's roster wants a better understanding of what it's about and what it takes.

"The anxiety just goes up a little bit but all these guys on our team are made for these situations," Doughty said. "I'm sure there will be a little bit of butterflies before an elimination match, but at the same time guys step up and we'll be just fine."