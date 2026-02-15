Olesen has 3 points, Team Denmark holds off Team Latvia

Mikkel Aagaard had a goal and an assist for Denmark (1-0-0-2). Frederik Andersen made 33 saves, including 14 in the third period.

Kristaps Zile and Eduards Tralmaks each had a goal and an assist for Latvia (1-0-0-2). Arturs Silovs made 18 saves.

Each team next will play in the qualification playoffs on Tuesday, against opponents to be determined.

Olesen put Denmark ahead 23 seconds into the first period. The forward got deep on the forecheck and tipped a pass by Latvia defenseman Uvis Balinskis. It went to Aagaard in the right face-off circle, and he threw the puck at the net where Olesen redirected it past Silovs from the top of the crease.