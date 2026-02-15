Olesen has 3 points, Team Denmark holds off Team Latvia

Nick Olesen had two goals and an assist for Team Denmark in a 4-2 win against Team Latvia in a Group C preliminary game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Rho Arena in Milan on Sunday.
© Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Mikkel Aagaard had a goal and an assist for Denmark (1-0-0-2). Frederik Andersen made 33 saves, including 14 in the third period.
Kristaps Zile and Eduards Tralmaks each had a goal and an assist for Latvia (1-0-0-2). Arturs Silovs made 18 saves.
Each team next will play in the qualification playoffs on Tuesday, against opponents to be determined.
Olesen put Denmark ahead 23 seconds into the first period. The forward got deep on the forecheck and tipped a pass by Latvia defenseman Uvis Balinskis. It went to Aagaard in the right face-off circle, and he threw the puck at the net where Olesen redirected it past Silovs from the top of the crease.
It tied for the fastest goal from the start of a game at the Olympics, matching the goal Germany's Leon Draisaitl scored 23 seconds into a game against Denmark on
Thursday.
Aagaard knocked in the rebound of a shot by Christian Wejse for a power-play goal to give Denmark a 2-0 lead at 4:54. It was Denmark's first man-advantage goal of the Olympics; they had been 0-for-3 in the first two games and were the only team without a power-play goal.
Nikolaj Ehlers made it 3-0 at 16:28. Markus Lauridsen's shot from the blue line went off the skates of Oliver Bjorkstrand in front right to Ehlers in the right slot.
Latvia made it 3-1 at 19:44 when Kristaps Zile scored on a shot from the blue line through traffic during a delayed penalty.
Tralmaks made it 3-2 at 6:41 of the second period, finding space at the far post to tap in a pass through the crease by Zile from the left boards.
Olesen scored into an empty net to make it 4-2 at 17:38 of the third period.
