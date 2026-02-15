Elmo interviews Tkachuk brothers at 2026 Olympics

During the interview, Elmo asked the brothers about being linemates throughout the tournament, as well as roommates.

“It’s been crazy so far,” Matthew told Elmo. “It’s been an absolute blast to be able to do it representing the red, white and blue.”

“We’re roommates,” said Brady. “So that’s been a lot of fun. Brings us back to when we were kids. And just been a lot of laughs.”

Matthew admitted that one of the challenges of being roommates with Brady is his snoring, a comment which Elmo seemed to enjoy.

“That kind of sounds like Bert and Ernie!” Elmo quipped.

Elmo ended the interview by playing “The Brother Test” with the Tkachuks, where Elmo asked a handful of rapid-fire questions, and Matthew and Brady had to decide which of the two of them is right for the answer.

The first question, of course, was “Who is a cookie monster?” (Brady and Matthew both pointed at each other), then then went on to go through who has the best dance moves, who is more likely to call mom, who’s a better cook and more.

Finally, Elmo asked, “Who’s ready to win a medal and make Team USA proud?” in which both brothers enthusiastically raised their hands.

“We’re gonna make you proud, Elmo” Matthew said.