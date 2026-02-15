Elmo interviews Tkachuk brothers at 2026 Olympics

Team USA linemates answer questions from Sesame Street star

TkachuksWithElmo.Feb13.2026_large

© Team USA

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk got to talk to a special guest on Friday at the Olympic Village.

Elmo, the ever-positive Sesame Street character, interviewed the Tkachuk brothers as the men’s hockey tournament continues at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

During the interview, Elmo asked the brothers about being linemates throughout the tournament, as well as roommates.

“It’s been crazy so far,” Matthew told Elmo. “It’s been an absolute blast to be able to do it representing the red, white and blue.”

“We’re roommates,” said Brady. “So that’s been a lot of fun. Brings us back to when we were kids. And just been a lot of laughs.”

Matthew admitted that one of the challenges of being roommates with Brady is his snoring, a comment which Elmo seemed to enjoy.

“That kind of sounds like Bert and Ernie!” Elmo quipped.

Elmo ended the interview by playing “The Brother Test” with the Tkachuks, where Elmo asked a handful of rapid-fire questions, and Matthew and Brady had to decide which of the two of them is right for the answer.

The first question, of course, was “Who is a cookie monster?” (Brady and Matthew both pointed at each other), then then went on to go through who has the best dance moves, who is more likely to call mom, who’s a better cook and more.

Finally, Elmo asked, “Who’s ready to win a medal and make Team USA proud?” in which both brothers enthusiastically raised their hands.

“We’re gonna make you proud, Elmo” Matthew said.

Related Content

Team USA men cheer on women’s hockey squad in win against Canada at 2026 Olympics

Hughes brothers step up with 'pretty special' Olympic debut for U.S.

Nelson soaking in 'unbelievable experience' with Team USA at Olympics

Short Shifts

Tkachuk reads letter from 11-year-old Panthers fan at 2026 Olympics

Predators celebrate Josi’s captaincy at 2026 Olympics with cute photos

Markstrom’s sons, wife wish him good luck at 2026 Olympics 

Team USA hangs with Snoop Dogg at 2026 Olympic Games

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Golden Knights' Marner

Steve Kerr cheering on Celebrini in 2026 Winter Olympics 

Tkachuk brothers meet up with Olympic figure skater Malinin

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Werenski of Blue Jackets

Slavin gets warm sendoff from neighbors before 2026 Winter Olympics

Kraken congratulate Seahawks on Super Bowl LX victory

Hellebuyck's Team USA mask shows off home state of Michigan, bald eagle

Werenski wears Gaudreau sweatshirt to 2026 Olympics

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 6

Capitals fans cheer Trotz in return to D.C. following retirement announcement

Hayes family has priceless reaction to forward's 2-goal NHL debut 

Jets hold moment of silence for 3 Southern Alberta Mustang players

Gudas’ son surprises defenseman as Czechia flag bearer during pregame ceremony 

Crave to release new hockey series 'Hockey Fanatics'