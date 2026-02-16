2026 Milano Cortina Olympics qualification playoff games preview

No. 5 Switzerland vs. No. 12 Italy (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC)

Team Switzerland (1-1-1-0, second in Group A) won the first overtime game of this tournament when it defeated Team Czechia 4-3 on Sunday. J.J. Moser (Tampa Bay Lightning) has four points (one goal, three assists) in three games, the most points for a Swiss defenseman in a tournament with NHL players. Team Italy went 0-0-3-0 in preliminaries to finish fourth in Group B. This is the second time Switzerland and Italy have squared off in Winter Games that include NHL players (1998 Nagano, 2002 Salt Lake City, 2006 Torino, 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Olympics). The first was a 3-3 tie in a preliminary game of the Torino Olympics on Feb. 21, 2006.

No. 6 Germany vs. No. 11 France (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC)

Team Germany (1-0-2-0, second in Group C) is coming off two straight losses in the preliminary round, 4-3 to Team Latvia on Saturday and 5-1 to Team USA on Sunday. Forward Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators) leads Germany with four goals in three games. France (0-0-3-0, fourth in Group A) is led by forward Louis Boudon, who has three points (two goals, one assist) in three games. These two have played once before in Winter Games with NHL players, a 2-0 win for Germany in the preliminaries at the Nagano Olympics on Feb. 10, 1998.

No. 7 Sweden vs. No. 10 Latvia (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC)

Team Sweden (2-0-1-0, third in Group B) is coming off a 5-3 win against Slovakia to wrap up their preliminary games. The Swedes haven’t been afraid to shoot; with 51 shots against Slovakia and 60 against Italy, they’re the only team to record multiple 50-shot games in a single Olympic year involving NHL players. Latvia (1-0-2-0, fourth in Group C) lost 4-2 to Denmark on Sunday. Zemgus Girgensons has four assists thus far, tying Sandis Ozolinsch (Salt Lake City, 2002) for the most assists by a Latvian skater in an Olympic tournament with NHL players. Sweden has won the two times it’s previously played Latvia in Winter Games featuring NHL players: 6-1 in a preliminary game at the Torino Olympics on Feb. 18, 2006, and in a 5-3 first-round decision at the Sochi Olympics on Feb. 15, 2014.

No. 8 Czechia vs. No. 9 Denmark (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, CBC Gem, CBC)

Czechia (1-0-1-1, third in Group A) is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to Switzerland on Sunday. Forward Martin Necas (Colorado Avalanche), who scored to force overtime, leads Czechia with five points (two goals, three assists) in three games. Team Denmark (1-0-2-0, third in Group C) won its first game of this tournament on Sunday, holding off Latvia 4-2. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers (Carolina Hurricanes) scored his first career Olympic goal, which was the game-winner, on Sunday. Denmark defeated Czechia at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but the two have never faced each other in Winter Games that include NHL players.