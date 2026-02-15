Kukan goal lifts Switzerland past Czechia in OT, clinches 2nd in OIympics Group A

It was Switzerland’s first game without Fiala; the Los Angeles Kings forward had surgery and will miss the rest of the Olympics. Fiala was taken from the ice on a stretcher with 2:50 left in the third period of a 5-1 loss to Team Canada after he got tangled up along the boards with Canada forward Tom Wilson.

“He means a lot,” defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler said. “He’s a great guy, great teammate, he’s a guy you want to be around. A lot of guys grew up with him playing and especially me, I played with him in juniors. He’s just a loving guy and he’s always in a good mood.

“I think he’s a big part and as I said, it wasn’t easy for us to see him going down like that. But in the end, we’re a team. We’re a family and we do it for each other.”